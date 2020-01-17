Player of the Year
Kami Marion, Stockdale, 5-7, senior: At just 5-foot-7, middle blocker was second on the team in kills, with a team-leading 41.4 kill percentage and 126 total blocks. Helped lead to Mustangs to co-SWYL championship and to the Central Section Division II final.
Coach of the Year
Maria Collatz, Stockdale: A year after an 8-27 season, including 1-9 in SWYL play, guided Mustangs to co-SWYL championship and to the Central Section Division II championship game.
First team
Jaleesa Caroccio, Liberty, senior: Libero named co-player of the year after leading Patriots to share of the SWYL championship. Led Patriots to the Central Section Division I title game.
Ashley Herman, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Outside hitter had a team-high 405 kills to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division II championship and 10th straight league title. Named SYL player of the year and team MVP.
Ava Palm, Bakersfield, senior: First-team all-SWYL selection did a little bit of everything for the Drillers this season. She led the team in kills, aces and digs and was second in blocks.
Hailey Plugge, Frontier, senior: Wichita State-bound setter had 534 assists, 179 digs, 164 kills, compiling a .327 hitting percentage. First-team all-SWYL selection led Titans to a third place league finish.
Bree Rodriguez, Liberty, junior: Middle blocker was selected first-team SWYL after helping Patriots to a share of the SWYL championship. Led Patriots to the Central Section Division I title game.
Brynna Slayton, Liberty, junior: Setter was selected first-team SWYL after helping Patriots to a share of the SWYL championship. Led Patriots to the Central Section Division I title game.
Second team
Paige Camarillo, Liberty, junior
Morgan Cole, Stockdale, sophomore
Emily Hernandez, Mira Monte, senior
Emma Larsen, Bakersfield, sophomore
Addie Schaefer, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Kaiah Sentes, Liberty, senior
Honorable Mention
Arvin: Carolina Buelna, senior; Esperanza Garcia, junior; Gissel Perez, junior
Bakersfield Christian: Gwyneth Bouma, junior; Alexandra Johnson, junior; Lexi Reynish, senior
Chavez: Malaya Espiritu, junior; Samara King, sophomore
Foothill: Jasmine Hernandez, junior; Jada Hurd, junior; Catherine Sajic, senior
Frazier Mountain: Emily Hon, junior; Sarah Hon, junior; Betsy Olvera, junior; McKenzie Polhert, junior
Frontier: Caterra Daniels, senior; Caroline McCarty, senior; Ashley Sommerfeld, senior
Garces: Jana Dulich, senior
Highland: Nayeli Chavolla-Ayala, senior; Jazmyn Kizziar, junior
Independence: Asia Kirven, senior
Kennedy: Briana Garcia, junior
Liberty: Carisa Barron, junior; Reese Renz, junior
McFarland: Lucy Rocha, senior; Olivia Samaniego, freshman
Mira Monte: Samara Bolanos, junior; Esmeralda Rodriguez, senior; Samantha Perez, senior
North: Abriana Johnson, junior; Novalee Major, senior; Ayleen Rodriguez, senior
Ridgeview: Paige Miller, junior; Lucca Van Fossen, senior
Shafter: Francheska Santos, senior
South: Alena Cisneros, senior; Tatyana Mendoza, senior
Stockdale: Brooklyn Jackson, senior; Ashley Nance, junior; Toni Perier, junior; Maddy Schonauer, junior
Taft: Rylee Mizener, senior; Morgan Pulido, senior
Tehachapi: Aubree Dees, sophomore; Abbie Jaster, junior; Aubrey Murray, junior; Irey Sandholdt, senior; Meagan Williams, senior
West: Stephany Castillo, junior
