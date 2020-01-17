Player of the Year

Kami Marion, Stockdale, 5-7, senior: At just 5-foot-7, middle blocker was second on the team in kills, with a team-leading 41.4 kill percentage and 126 total blocks. Helped lead to Mustangs to co-SWYL championship and to the Central Section Division II final.

Coach of the Year

Maria Collatz, Stockdale: A year after an 8-27 season, including 1-9 in SWYL play, guided Mustangs to co-SWYL championship and to the Central Section Division II championship game.

First team

Jaleesa Caroccio, Liberty, senior: Libero named co-player of the year after leading Patriots to share of the SWYL championship. Led Patriots to the Central Section Division I title game.

Ashley Herman, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Outside hitter had a team-high 405 kills to lead the Eagles to the Central Section Division II championship and 10th straight league title. Named SYL player of the year and team MVP.

Ava Palm, Bakersfield, senior: First-team all-SWYL selection did a little bit of everything for the Drillers this season. She led the team in kills, aces and digs and was second in blocks.

Hailey Plugge, Frontier, senior: Wichita State-bound setter had 534 assists, 179 digs, 164 kills, compiling a .327 hitting percentage. First-team all-SWYL selection led Titans to a third place league finish.

Bree Rodriguez, Liberty, junior: Middle blocker was selected first-team SWYL after helping Patriots to a share of the SWYL championship. Led Patriots to the Central Section Division I title game.

Brynna Slayton, Liberty, junior: Setter was selected first-team SWYL after helping Patriots to a share of the SWYL championship. Led Patriots to the Central Section Division I title game.

Second team

Paige Camarillo, Liberty, junior

Morgan Cole, Stockdale, sophomore

Emily Hernandez, Mira Monte, senior

Emma Larsen, Bakersfield, sophomore

Addie Schaefer, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Kaiah Sentes, Liberty, senior

Honorable Mention

Arvin: Carolina Buelna, senior; Esperanza Garcia, junior; Gissel Perez, junior

Bakersfield Christian: Gwyneth Bouma, junior; Alexandra Johnson, junior; Lexi Reynish, senior

Chavez: Malaya Espiritu, junior; Samara King, sophomore

Foothill: Jasmine Hernandez, junior; Jada Hurd, junior; Catherine Sajic, senior

Frazier Mountain: Emily Hon, junior; Sarah Hon, junior; Betsy Olvera, junior; McKenzie Polhert, junior

Frontier: Caterra Daniels, senior; Caroline McCarty, senior; Ashley Sommerfeld, senior

Garces: Jana Dulich, senior

Highland: Nayeli Chavolla-Ayala, senior; Jazmyn Kizziar, junior

Independence: Asia Kirven, senior

Kennedy: Briana Garcia, junior

Liberty: Carisa Barron, junior; Reese Renz, junior

McFarland: Lucy Rocha, senior; Olivia Samaniego, freshman

Mira Monte: Samara Bolanos, junior; Esmeralda Rodriguez, senior; Samantha Perez, senior

North: Abriana Johnson, junior; Novalee Major, senior; Ayleen Rodriguez, senior

Ridgeview: Paige Miller, junior; Lucca Van Fossen, senior

Shafter: Francheska Santos, senior

South: Alena Cisneros, senior; Tatyana Mendoza, senior

Stockdale: Brooklyn Jackson, senior; Ashley Nance, junior; Toni Perier, junior; Maddy Schonauer, junior

Taft: Rylee Mizener, senior; Morgan Pulido, senior

Tehachapi: Aubree Dees, sophomore; Abbie Jaster, junior; Aubrey Murray, junior; Irey Sandholdt, senior; Meagan Williams, senior

West: Stephany Castillo, junior

