2019 BVarsity All-Area Girls Golf team

Player of the Year

Iris Han, Stockdale, sophomore: Won the Central Section, South Area and Southwest Yosemite League titles. Finished 40th at the Southern California Regionals. Was a first-team all-area selection last year as a freshman.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Reller, Frontier: Guided the Titans to Southwest Yosemite League and South Area titles. The team was second at the Central Section championships and eighth in the Southern California regionals. He was the boys All-Area coach of the year last season.

First team

Regan Barton, Liberty, senior: Qualified for SoCal regionals with an eighth-place finish at the Central Section championships.

Julianna Escobedo, Garces, junior: Tied for 10th at the Central Section championships to qualify for the SoCal regionals.

Amy James, Frontier, senior: Finished third at the Central Section championships to qualify for the SoCal regionals.

Maci Mills, Frontier, sophomore: Shot an 86 to help the Titans finish second in the Central Section championships to qualify for the SoCal regionals.

Christina Xin, Stockdale, junior: Was in the top six in scoring average in the Southwest Yosemite League and was ninth at the South Area tournament.

Second team

Amaya Adapo, Stockdale, senior

Allison Bailey, Frontier, freshman

Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, freshman

Katelyn Deduskey, Liberty, junior

Jaidyn Eldridge, Centennial, junior

Thalia Nguyen, Frontier, junior

Diletta Rocca, Tehachapi, senior

Annaliese Spielman, Liberty, senior

Macayla Wells, Taft, junior

