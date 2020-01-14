2019 BVarsity All-Area Girls Golf team
Player of the Year
Iris Han, Stockdale, sophomore: Won the Central Section, South Area and Southwest Yosemite League titles. Finished 40th at the Southern California Regionals. Was a first-team all-area selection last year as a freshman.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Reller, Frontier: Guided the Titans to Southwest Yosemite League and South Area titles. The team was second at the Central Section championships and eighth in the Southern California regionals. He was the boys All-Area coach of the year last season.
First team
Regan Barton, Liberty, senior: Qualified for SoCal regionals with an eighth-place finish at the Central Section championships.
Julianna Escobedo, Garces, junior: Tied for 10th at the Central Section championships to qualify for the SoCal regionals.
Amy James, Frontier, senior: Finished third at the Central Section championships to qualify for the SoCal regionals.
Maci Mills, Frontier, sophomore: Shot an 86 to help the Titans finish second in the Central Section championships to qualify for the SoCal regionals.
Christina Xin, Stockdale, junior: Was in the top six in scoring average in the Southwest Yosemite League and was ninth at the South Area tournament.
Second team
Amaya Adapo, Stockdale, senior
Allison Bailey, Frontier, freshman
Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, freshman
Katelyn Deduskey, Liberty, junior
Jaidyn Eldridge, Centennial, junior
Thalia Nguyen, Frontier, junior
Diletta Rocca, Tehachapi, senior
Annaliese Spielman, Liberty, senior
Macayla Wells, Taft, junior
