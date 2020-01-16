2019 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis team
Player of the Year
Alexsia Drulias, Garces, senior: Teamed with Jackie Sala to win second straight section doubles championship, her third title total. Was 19-5 in singles play, helping the Rams to the SWYL championship as No. 1 player.
Doubles team of the Year
Alexsia Drulias, senior, and Jackie Sala, junior, Garces: Dynamic duo captured their second straight Central Section championship. Also won the SWYL title.
Coach of the Year
Bill Friend, Taft: Guided the Wildcats to their second straight 12-0 league season in capturing the SSL championship. Followed that up with a berth in the Central Section Division IV final. Friend, 75, is retiring after a 35-year career coaching volleyball and tennis at Taft.
First team
Lauren Buetow, Bakersfield Christian, junior: Finished second to teammate Breanna Hiebert in the SYL singles championships, helping the Eagles to an undefeated league season, and a berth in the Central Section team and individual tournaments.
Breanna Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian, freshman: Won the SYL singles championship and lost only three matches all season in leading the BCHS to a league title and a berth in the Central Section team and individual tournaments.
Greta Krueger, Stockdale, junior: Was 15-10 playing No. 1 singles and 15-4 in doubles this season. Teamed with Kierstin Anderson to finish third in the Central Section doubles championships.
Kylee Limpias, Garces, freshman: Won the SWYL singles title and was one of four local players to qualify for the Central Section championships. Won her opening match at the section tournament.
Jackie Sala, Garces, junior: Teamed with Alexsia Drulias to win second straight Central Section doubles title. Finished 17-4 in singles play.
Aleyna Young, Centennial, senior: Finished second in SWYL singles. Led Golden Hawks to the Central Section Division II semifinals.
Second team
Kierstin Anderson, Stockdale, junior
Gabi Guijarro, Stockdale, junior
Sierra Kent, Garces, junior
Jordan Losa, Frontier, junior
Natalie Tun, Centennial, sophomore
Sofia Zaletel, Liberty, senior
Honorable mention
Garces: Stephanie Mercado, senior; Matea Thomas, junior
Highland: Tiffany Brownfield, senior; Assumpta Nandawula
Independence: Aubrey Olsen, junior
Liberty: Brooke Erickson, junior
Mira Monte: Juliana Barrientos, junior
Shafter: Nayeli Puente, junior
Stockdale: Jasmine Flores, junior
Taft: Jessica De La Cruz, senior; Valerie Munoz, senior; Arelie Paz, senior
