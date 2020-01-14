Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 63F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 41F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.