2019 BVarsity All-Area Girls Cross Country team
Runner of the Year
Hilda Gonzalez, McFarland, junior: Three-time All-Area runner of the year finished 54th in Division I at the CIF State meet. The South Sequoia League champion placed 10th at the Central Section Division I championships.
Coaches of the Year
Rick Mayberry, Highland: Guided the Scots to the Southeast Yosemite League title and a third-place finish in Division 3 at the Central Section championships.
Thomas Valles, McFarland: Guided the Cougars to the South Sequoia League title and a sixth-place finish in Division 1 at the Central Section championships.
First team
Elena Baltazar, Independence, freshman: Was second at the SYL championships in a personal-record time of 19:03.6. Was fourth in D-3 at the section championships to qualify for the state meet.
Maddie Baytosh, Centennial, sophomore: Finished second at the SWYL championships and 18th in Division I at the section meet. Posted personal records in three distances, including 5K (19:24.0).
Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, freshman: Won seven races, including the SYL championship. Finished fifth in Division 4 at section championships and posted a personal record in the 5K at the state meet (19:19.1).
Mikaela Ortega, Chavez, junior: Was seventh in the SSL championships and ninth in D-4 at section championships to qualify for the state meet. Had personal records in 3-mile (18:39.2) and 5K (10:00.1) this year.
Ellen Palmgren, Liberty, senior: SWYL champion finished 11th in Division 2 at the section championships. She posted personal records in the 3-mile (17:52.7) and 5K (19:11.0), winning four races this season.
Haley Ulloa, Highland, junior: Won five races and placed second in D-3 at the section championships to qualify for the state meet. Finished third in the SEYL championships.
Jocelyn Vasquez, McFarland, sophomore: Finished second in the SSL championships to teammate Gonzalez. Posted personal records in 2-mile (11:59.5), 3-mile (18:30.6) and 5K (18:39.4) this season.
Second team
Madison Gomez, Frontier, sophomore
Kayli Gonzales, McFarland, junior
Lianna Guerra, Highland, freshman
Hannah McClain, Centennial, junior
Neyda Martinez, Highland, junior
Ixchel Sanchez, Wasco, sophomore
Brianna Valles, McFarland, senior
Honorable mention
Bakersfield: Xiclali Melgoza, senior
Centennial: Kylee Quinton, freshman
Delano: Yareli Lorenzano, junior
Desert: Jade Christensen, senior
Highland: Ysabel Gamon, junior
Independence: Hailee Julius, senior
Liberty: Isabel Horaska, freshman; Rebecca Vanderpoel, junior
McFarland: Maria Chavez, junior; Lluvi Aguilar, freshman
Ridgeview: Anicia Carillo, freshman; Mone Rocha, sophomore
South: Ariyana Guzman, sophomore
Stockdale: Taylor Smith, junior
