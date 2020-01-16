2019 BVarsity All-Area Girls Cross Country team

Runner of the Year

Hilda Gonzalez, McFarland, junior: Three-time All-Area runner of the year finished 54th in Division I at the CIF State meet. The South Sequoia League champion placed 10th at the Central Section Division I championships.

Coaches of the Year

Rick Mayberry, Highland: Guided the Scots to the Southeast Yosemite League title and a third-place finish in Division 3 at the Central Section championships.

Thomas Valles, McFarland: Guided the Cougars to the South Sequoia League title and a sixth-place finish in Division 1 at the Central Section championships.

First team

Elena Baltazar, Independence, freshman: Was second at the SYL championships in a personal-record time of 19:03.6. Was fourth in D-3 at the section championships to qualify for the state meet.

Maddie Baytosh, Centennial, sophomore: Finished second at the SWYL championships and 18th in Division I at the section meet. Posted personal records in three distances, including 5K (19:24.0).

Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, freshman: Won seven races, including the SYL championship. Finished fifth in Division 4 at section championships and posted a personal record in the 5K at the state meet (19:19.1).

Mikaela Ortega, Chavez, junior: Was seventh in the SSL championships and ninth in D-4 at section championships to qualify for the state meet. Had personal records in 3-mile (18:39.2) and 5K (10:00.1) this year.

Ellen Palmgren, Liberty, senior: SWYL champion finished 11th in Division 2 at the section championships. She posted personal records in the 3-mile (17:52.7) and 5K (19:11.0), winning four races this season.

Haley Ulloa, Highland, junior: Won five races and placed second in D-3 at the section championships to qualify for the state meet. Finished third in the SEYL championships.

Jocelyn Vasquez, McFarland, sophomore: Finished second in the SSL championships to teammate Gonzalez. Posted personal records in 2-mile (11:59.5), 3-mile (18:30.6) and 5K (18:39.4) this season.

Second team

Madison Gomez, Frontier, sophomore

Kayli Gonzales, McFarland, junior

Lianna Guerra, Highland, freshman

Hannah McClain, Centennial, junior

Neyda Martinez, Highland, junior

Ixchel Sanchez, Wasco, sophomore

Brianna Valles, McFarland, senior

Honorable mention

Bakersfield: Xiclali Melgoza, senior

Centennial: Kylee Quinton, freshman

Delano: Yareli Lorenzano, junior

Desert: Jade Christensen, senior

Highland: Ysabel Gamon, junior

Independence: Hailee Julius, senior

Liberty: Isabel Horaska, freshman; Rebecca Vanderpoel, junior

McFarland: Maria Chavez, junior; Lluvi Aguilar, freshman

Ridgeview: Anicia Carillo, freshman; Mone Rocha, sophomore

South: Ariyana Guzman, sophomore

Stockdale: Taylor Smith, junior

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.