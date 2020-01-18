2019 BVarsity All-Area football team
Player of the Year
Ben Yurosek, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds: Two-way standout had 49 catches for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns as a tight end. Defensively, had a team-high 18 sacks, was second on the team with 90 tackles and also had four pass deflections, four forced fumbles and interception in helping lead the Eagles to the CIF State 3-A Championship.
Coach of the Year
Darren Carr, Bakersfield Christian: Fifth-year coach guided the Eagles to the CIF State 3-A Championship. He is a combined 41-15 at BCHS with two Central Section and four league titles.
Offensive Player of the Year
Shabazz Muhammad, Highland, senior, 6-0, 175: Co-SEYL offensive MVP had 41 catches for a team-high 900 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Also returned a kickoff for a score.
Defensive Player of the Year
Dylan Tooker, Liberty, senior, 5-10, 175: Co-SWYL defensive MVP led the Patriots with 77 tackles and eight sacks and an interception in leading the Patriots to the Central Section Division I semifinals.
Offensive first team
QB: Haden Mann, Liberty, junior, 6-2, 215: SWYL offensive MVP threw for 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 408 yards and nine scores in nine games.
RB: Daniel Lomax, South, senior, 6-0, 205: Co-SEYL offensive MVP rushed for 1,649 yards and 18 touchdowns, and also had 121 receiving yards and a score.
RB: Wesley Wilson, Bakersfield, senior, 6-0, 180: First-team SWYL selection rushed for 1,077 yards and nine TDs, and also had 474 yards receiving and four scores.
WR: Zion Hall, Ridgeview, junior, 5-7, 140: First-team SYL selection had a team-high 70 receptions for 893 yards and eight touchdowns. Also rushed for a 51-yard TD.
WR: Ramon Henderson, Liberty, senior, 6-3, 180: Versatile two-way star had 29 catches for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, and also returned two kickoffs for scores.
WR: Jayden Smith, Frontier, senior, 6-2, 200: First-team SWYL selection had a team-high 42 catches for 731 yards and eight touchdowns.
OL: Tucker Arias, Stockdale, senior, 6-2, 295: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Mustangs reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.
OL: Sloan Simpson, Liberty, senior, 6-2, 240: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Patriots reach Central Section Division I semifinals.
OL: Chris Rivera, Bakersfield, senior, 6-1, 285: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Drillers reach the Central Section Division I quarterfinals.
OL: Adrian Luquin, Liberty, senior, 5-10, 212: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Patriots reach Central Section Division I semifinals.
OL: Dylan Parcher, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 6-2, 285: First-team all-South Yosemite League selection helped the Eagles capture the CIF State 3-A Championship.
Utility: Jackson Sanchez, Shafter, senior, 6-0, 175: SSL player of the year threw for 900 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 910 yards and 10 scores.
Utility: Nick Salas, Highland, senior, 5-9, 165: Threw, caught and rushed for a combined 908 yards and 14 TDs, and also returned two punts and two interceptions for a score.
K: Peter Delis, Garces, senior, 5-8, 170: First-team SWYL selection converted 33 of 36 extra points and made three field goals, including a 41-yarder.
P: Brady Torrigiani, Liberty, junior, 5-10, 170: First-team SWYL selection averaged 37.9 yards per punt this season, including nine inside the 20.
Offensive second team
QB: AJ Cleveland, Highland, junior, 5-9, 160
RB: Gil Medina, Arvin, senior, 5-11, 145
RB: Shamar Oliver, Mira Monte, senior, 5-10, 160
RB: Jaron Amos, Ridgeview, junior, 6-2
WR: Jeremiah Gradowitz, Stockdale, senior, 5-10, 160
WR: Ronnie Simril, Bakersfield Christian, senior
OL: JohnPaul LaFever, Garces, senior, 6-2, 265
OL: Ja’Baree Rufus, Ridgeview, junior, 5-11, 263
OL: Maximus Hidalgo, Ridgeview, senior, 6-3, 263
OL: Lucas Ortiz, Highland, senior, 5-9, 195
Utility: Cameron Huerta, Chavez, junior, 5-11, 170
Utility: Joseph Campbell, senior, Garces, 6-0, 200
Utility: Max Richey, Centennial, senior, 6-2, 215
K: Brayden Blevins, Liberty, junior, 5-7
P: Dylan Talkington, Ridgeview, senior, 6-1, 210
Defensive first team
DL: Nathan Krauss, Liberty, senior, 6-3, 180: First-team SWYL selection had 33 tackles, six sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal.
DL: Nathan Mariscal, Liberty, senior, 6-0, 210: First-team SWYL selection had 44 tackles and five sacks.
DL: Elijah Hudson, Stockdale, senior, 5-9, 195: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped the Mustangs reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.
DL: Devontay Bell, Bakersfield, senior, 5-11, 195: First-team SWYL selection had 55 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection.
LB: Anthony Ramirez, Ridgeview, senior, 6-3, 205: Co-SYL defensive player of the year had a team-high 81 tackles, with 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, two pass deflections and a blocked punt.
LB: Dylan Holmes, Liberty, senior, 6-0, 215: Co-SWYL defensive player of the year had 68 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.
LB: Jalen Smith, Garces, junior, 6-0, 210: First-team SWYL selection had a team-high 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, recovered five fumbles and blocked a punt.
LB: Donovan Foster, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 6-0, 225: Had a team-high 109 tackles and added four sacks and four interceptions.
DB: Jason Oliver, Liberty, sophomore, 5-11, 145: First-team SWYL selection had 22 tackles, two interceptions and 13 pass deflections.
DB: Cameron Bonner, Bakersfield, senior, 5-10: First-team SWYL selection had 56 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass deflections.
DB: Chris Gutierrez, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 5-7, 158: Had team-high seven interceptions, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
DB: Jalen Hudgins, Highland, senior, 5-9, 135: First-team SEYL selection had team-high 95 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and blocked field goal.
Utility: Pedro Garcia, Kennedy, senior, 5-11, 185: SSL defensive player of the year had a team-high 143 tackles and eight sacks. Also blocked two punts and forced two fumbles.
Utility: Michael Gabaldon, Stockdale, senior, 5-5, 180: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Mustangs reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.
Utility: Dominic Rountree, Highland, sophomore, 5-9, 160: SEYL defensive MVP was second on the team with 85 tackles, also had three sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Defensive second team
DL: Luis Alvarez, Independence, senior, 6-2, 210
DL: Arthur Tijerina, Foothill, senior, 5-11, 220
DL: Mekhai Clayton, Ridgeview, senior, 5-10
DL: Leauauna Lualu Jr., West, senior, 5-10, 280
LB: Brady Anderson, Liberty, junior, 6-2, 210
LB: Eric Miranda, Frontier, senior, 5-11, 190
LB: Pedro Trujillo, Bakersfield, junior, 6-1, 195
LB: Javier Ocampo, North, senior, 5-7, 180
DB: Isiah Bell, Garces, senior, 6-0, 160
DB: David Stevenson, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 5-10, 185
DB: Jake O’Connell, Liberty, senior, 5-11, 187
DB: Dom D’Amato, Garces, junior, 6-0, 170
Utility: Alijah Alexander-Williams, Ridgeview, senior, 5-10, 193
Utility: Nathan Carr, East, senior, 5-6, 205
Utility: Meyer Simmons, Frontier, senior, 6-1, 230
Honorable mention
Arvin: Enrique Rangel, junior; Tony Pantoja, senior; Cesar Valenzuela, senior
Bakersfield: Blaine Abbott, junior; DJ Adams, senior; Ryan Bonner, senior; Romero McGhee, senior; Mario Moralez, senior
Bakersfield Christian: Dominic Gamboni, senior; David Steele, senior
Centennial: Daniel Chheng, junior; Eoghan Kerry, sophomore; Karson McKindley, senior; Steven Morgan, sophomore
Chavez: Ulices Arredondo, senior; Damien Espinoza, junior; Carlos Gamboa, junior; Daniel Gonzalez, senior; Eliseo Hernandez, senior; Johanthan Rivas, junior; Kobe Ronk, senior
East: Andrew Almazon, senior; Willie Ball, senior; Landon Burrell, senior; Julian Cueto, senior; Christian Ramirez, junior; Mike Rodriguez, senior
Foothill: Kaelon Deloney, sophomore; Bryan Diaz, senior; Evan Gallegos, senior; Eli Provencio, senior; Tyson Reynolds, sophomore
Frontier: Riley Hernandez, sophomore; Kevin Hughes, senior; Tyson Welch, senior
Garces: DeAndre Beldo, junior; Logan Bowers, sophomore; Philip Bradford, senior; Zach Buckey, junior; Xavier Marshall, senior
Highland: Brandon Gathrite, junior; Chris Gutierrez, junior; Matthew Ortiz, senior; Khyle Steward, senior
Independence: Josh Newer, senior; Zarek Williams, senior; Trent Young, senior
Kennedy: Ricardo Aguirre, senior; Eddie Hernandez, senior; Ronaldo Monroy, sophomore; Anthony Ontiveros, senior; Ricardo Solorio, senior
Kern Valley: Davin Lee, senior; Kaden Preston, junior
Liberty: Prentice Boone, junior; Tyler Hughes, senior
McFarland: Julian Avila, senior; Marcos Ramirez, senior
Mira Monte: Anthony Chacon, senior; Rafael Gutierrez, sophomore
North: Brian Dean, junior; Titus Liest, senior; Waltrevon Lenoir, senior; Alex Ruvalcaba, junior
Ridgeview: Mekhi Deans, junior; Fabian Guillen, senior; Justin Hinzo, senior; Nick Madden, junior; Donovan Parrish, senior; Justin Spainhoward, junior
Shafter: Leo Fernandez, senior; Cesar Lopez, senior; Elijha Lucero, sophomore; Colby Miller, junior; Joey Sanchez, junior; Olaniyan Tatum, sophomore
South: Angel Alferes, senior; Terrell Bishop, junior; Luis Bravo, junior; King Ellis, junior; Kaleb Peebles, senior; Tyrone Wilson Jr., junior
Stockdale: Maximus Hawarden, senior; Jayden Hollis, sophomore; Jaykob Jones, sophomore
Taft: Jackson Berry, sophomore; Jacob Ellis, senior; Bryce Veach, sophomore
Tehachapi: Trent Adams, senior
Wasco: Christian Alvarez, junior; Andre Cordova, junior; Chris Garza, junior
West: Reno Garcia, senior; Daylon Leach, sophomore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.