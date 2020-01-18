2019 BVarsity All-Area football team

Player of the Year

Ben Yurosek, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds: Two-way standout had 49 catches for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns as a tight end. Defensively, had a team-high 18 sacks, was second on the team with 90 tackles and also had four pass deflections, four forced fumbles and interception in helping lead the Eagles to the CIF State 3-A Championship.

Coach of the Year

Darren Carr, Bakersfield Christian: Fifth-year coach guided the Eagles to the CIF State 3-A Championship. He is a combined 41-15 at BCHS with two Central Section and four league titles.

Offensive Player of the Year

Shabazz Muhammad, Highland, senior, 6-0, 175: Co-SEYL offensive MVP had 41 catches for a team-high 900 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Also returned a kickoff for a score.

Defensive Player of the Year

Dylan Tooker, Liberty, senior, 5-10, 175: Co-SWYL defensive MVP led the Patriots with 77 tackles and eight sacks and an interception in leading the Patriots to the Central Section Division I semifinals.

Offensive first team

QB: Haden Mann, Liberty, junior, 6-2, 215: SWYL offensive MVP threw for 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 408 yards and nine scores in nine games.

RB: Daniel Lomax, South, senior, 6-0, 205: Co-SEYL offensive MVP rushed for 1,649 yards and 18 touchdowns, and also had 121 receiving yards and a score.

RB: Wesley Wilson, Bakersfield, senior, 6-0, 180: First-team SWYL selection rushed for 1,077 yards and nine TDs, and also had 474 yards receiving and four scores.

WR: Zion Hall, Ridgeview, junior, 5-7, 140: First-team SYL selection had a team-high 70 receptions for 893 yards and eight touchdowns. Also rushed for a 51-yard TD.

WR: Ramon Henderson, Liberty, senior, 6-3, 180: Versatile two-way star had 29 catches for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, and also returned two kickoffs for scores.

WR: Jayden Smith, Frontier, senior, 6-2, 200: First-team SWYL selection had a team-high 42 catches for 731 yards and eight touchdowns.

OL: Tucker Arias, Stockdale, senior, 6-2, 295: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Mustangs reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.

OL: Sloan Simpson, Liberty, senior, 6-2, 240: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Patriots reach Central Section Division I semifinals.

OL: Chris Rivera, Bakersfield, senior, 6-1, 285: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Drillers reach the Central Section Division I quarterfinals.

OL: Adrian Luquin, Liberty, senior, 5-10, 212: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Patriots reach Central Section Division I semifinals.

OL: Dylan Parcher, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 6-2, 285: First-team all-South Yosemite League selection helped the Eagles capture the CIF State 3-A Championship.

Utility: Jackson Sanchez, Shafter, senior, 6-0, 175: SSL player of the year threw for 900 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 910 yards and 10 scores.

Utility: Nick Salas, Highland, senior, 5-9, 165: Threw, caught and rushed for a combined 908 yards and 14 TDs, and also returned two punts and two interceptions for a score.

K: Peter Delis, Garces, senior, 5-8, 170: First-team SWYL selection converted 33 of 36 extra points and made three field goals, including a 41-yarder.

P: Brady Torrigiani, Liberty, junior, 5-10, 170: First-team SWYL selection averaged 37.9 yards per punt this season, including nine inside the 20.

Offensive second team

QB: AJ Cleveland, Highland, junior, 5-9, 160

RB: Gil Medina, Arvin, senior, 5-11, 145

RB: Shamar Oliver, Mira Monte, senior, 5-10, 160

RB: Jaron Amos, Ridgeview, junior, 6-2

WR: Jeremiah Gradowitz, Stockdale, senior, 5-10, 160

WR: Ronnie Simril, Bakersfield Christian, senior

OL: JohnPaul LaFever, Garces, senior, 6-2, 265

OL: Ja’Baree Rufus, Ridgeview, junior, 5-11, 263

OL: Maximus Hidalgo, Ridgeview, senior, 6-3, 263

OL: Lucas Ortiz, Highland, senior, 5-9, 195

Utility: Cameron Huerta, Chavez, junior, 5-11, 170

Utility: Joseph Campbell, senior, Garces, 6-0, 200

Utility: Max Richey, Centennial, senior, 6-2, 215

K: Brayden Blevins, Liberty, junior, 5-7

P: Dylan Talkington, Ridgeview, senior, 6-1, 210

Defensive first team

DL: Nathan Krauss, Liberty, senior, 6-3, 180: First-team SWYL selection had 33 tackles, six sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal.

DL: Nathan Mariscal, Liberty, senior, 6-0, 210: First-team SWYL selection had 44 tackles and five sacks.

DL: Elijah Hudson, Stockdale, senior, 5-9, 195: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped the Mustangs reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.

DL: Devontay Bell, Bakersfield, senior, 5-11, 195: First-team SWYL selection had 55 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection.

LB: Anthony Ramirez, Ridgeview, senior, 6-3, 205: Co-SYL defensive player of the year had a team-high 81 tackles, with 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, two pass deflections and a blocked punt.

LB: Dylan Holmes, Liberty, senior, 6-0, 215: Co-SWYL defensive player of the year had 68 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

LB: Jalen Smith, Garces, junior, 6-0, 210: First-team SWYL selection had a team-high 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, recovered five fumbles and blocked a punt.

LB: Donovan Foster, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 6-0, 225: Had a team-high 109 tackles and added four sacks and four interceptions.

DB: Jason Oliver, Liberty, sophomore, 5-11, 145: First-team SWYL selection had 22 tackles, two interceptions and 13 pass deflections.

DB: Cameron Bonner, Bakersfield, senior, 5-10: First-team SWYL selection had 56 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass deflections.

DB: Chris Gutierrez, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 5-7, 158: Had team-high seven interceptions, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

DB: Jalen Hudgins, Highland, senior, 5-9, 135: First-team SEYL selection had team-high 95 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and blocked field goal.

Utility: Pedro Garcia, Kennedy, senior, 5-11, 185: SSL defensive player of the year had a team-high 143 tackles and eight sacks. Also blocked two punts and forced two fumbles.

Utility: Michael Gabaldon, Stockdale, senior, 5-5, 180: First-team Southwest Yosemite League selection helped Mustangs reach the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.

Utility: Dominic Rountree, Highland, sophomore, 5-9, 160: SEYL defensive MVP was second on the team with 85 tackles, also had three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Defensive second team

DL: Luis Alvarez, Independence, senior, 6-2, 210

DL: Arthur Tijerina, Foothill, senior, 5-11, 220

DL: Mekhai Clayton, Ridgeview, senior, 5-10

DL: Leauauna Lualu Jr., West, senior, 5-10, 280

LB: Brady Anderson, Liberty, junior, 6-2, 210

LB: Eric Miranda, Frontier, senior, 5-11, 190

LB: Pedro Trujillo, Bakersfield, junior, 6-1, 195

LB: Javier Ocampo, North, senior, 5-7, 180

DB: Isiah Bell, Garces, senior, 6-0, 160

DB: David Stevenson, Bakersfield Christian, senior, 5-10, 185

DB: Jake O’Connell, Liberty, senior, 5-11, 187

DB: Dom D’Amato, Garces, junior, 6-0, 170

Utility: Alijah Alexander-Williams, Ridgeview, senior, 5-10, 193

Utility: Nathan Carr, East, senior, 5-6, 205

Utility: Meyer Simmons, Frontier, senior, 6-1, 230

Honorable mention

Arvin: Enrique Rangel, junior; Tony Pantoja, senior; Cesar Valenzuela, senior

Bakersfield: Blaine Abbott, junior; DJ Adams, senior; Ryan Bonner, senior; Romero McGhee, senior; Mario Moralez, senior

Bakersfield Christian: Dominic Gamboni, senior; David Steele, senior

Centennial: Daniel Chheng, junior; Eoghan Kerry, sophomore; Karson McKindley, senior; Steven Morgan, sophomore

Chavez: Ulices Arredondo, senior; Damien Espinoza, junior; Carlos Gamboa, junior; Daniel Gonzalez, senior; Eliseo Hernandez, senior; Johanthan Rivas, junior; Kobe Ronk, senior

East: Andrew Almazon, senior; Willie Ball, senior; Landon Burrell, senior; Julian Cueto, senior; Christian Ramirez, junior; Mike Rodriguez, senior

Foothill: Kaelon Deloney, sophomore; Bryan Diaz, senior; Evan Gallegos, senior; Eli Provencio, senior; Tyson Reynolds, sophomore

Frontier: Riley Hernandez, sophomore; Kevin Hughes, senior; Tyson Welch, senior

Garces: DeAndre Beldo, junior; Logan Bowers, sophomore; Philip Bradford, senior; Zach Buckey, junior; Xavier Marshall, senior

Highland: Brandon Gathrite, junior; Chris Gutierrez, junior; Matthew Ortiz, senior; Khyle Steward, senior

Independence: Josh Newer, senior; Zarek Williams, senior; Trent Young, senior

Kennedy: Ricardo Aguirre, senior; Eddie Hernandez, senior; Ronaldo Monroy, sophomore; Anthony Ontiveros, senior; Ricardo Solorio, senior

Kern Valley: Davin Lee, senior; Kaden Preston, junior

Liberty: Prentice Boone, junior; Tyler Hughes, senior

McFarland: Julian Avila, senior; Marcos Ramirez, senior

Mira Monte: Anthony Chacon, senior; Rafael Gutierrez, sophomore

North: Brian Dean, junior; Titus Liest, senior; Waltrevon Lenoir, senior; Alex Ruvalcaba, junior

Ridgeview: Mekhi Deans, junior; Fabian Guillen, senior; Justin Hinzo, senior; Nick Madden, junior; Donovan Parrish, senior; Justin Spainhoward, junior

Shafter: Leo Fernandez, senior; Cesar Lopez, senior; Elijha Lucero, sophomore; Colby Miller, junior; Joey Sanchez, junior; Olaniyan Tatum, sophomore

South: Angel Alferes, senior; Terrell Bishop, junior; Luis Bravo, junior; King Ellis, junior; Kaleb Peebles, senior; Tyrone Wilson Jr., junior

Stockdale: Maximus Hawarden, senior; Jayden Hollis, sophomore; Jaykob Jones, sophomore

Taft: Jackson Berry, sophomore; Jacob Ellis, senior; Bryce Veach, sophomore

Tehachapi: Trent Adams, senior

Wasco: Christian Alvarez, junior; Andre Cordova, junior; Chris Garza, junior

West: Reno Garcia, senior; Daylon Leach, sophomore

