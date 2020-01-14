Runner of the Year
Jacob Yagers, Highland, junior: Finished 11th in Division 2 at CIF State meet. Won the Central Section Division 2 title. Southeast Yosemite League champion. Won 11 of the 14 races he competed in this year, finishing second in the other three.
Coach of the Year
Greg Dabbs, Ridgeview: Guided the Wolf Pack to the Central Section Division 2 title for its third straight Central Section championship after winning in Division 3 the previous two years. It is the first time a Bakersfield cross country team has won three straight.
First team
Ased Adus, Ridgeview, senior: Recovered from a serious back injury suffered during the summer to help lead Wolf Pack to third straight Central Section title. Finished second in the SYL championships and was third in Division 2 at section meet to qualify for state.
Alex Cuevas, Ridgeview, senior: Despite being sick most of the final month of the season, led the Wolf Pack to third straight section title. Won eight races, including the SYL championship, was second in Division 2 in section and finished 16th at CIF State meet.
Bryce Hill, Burroughs, junior: Won six races, including the Mojave River League championship, breaking several school records along the way. Finished fifth in Division 4 at the Southern Section meet and ninth at state.
Francis “Fex” Johnson, Foothill, senior: Finished third in Division 3 at the section championships to qualify for the state meet. Won six races and was second four times, including the SEYL championships. Posted personal records in 3-mile (15:04.2) and 5K (15:31.3).
Ethan Jones, Liberty, senior: Ran a personal-best 15:20.4 in the 5K to finish 13th in Division 1 at the CIF State meet. Only ran in six races this season, winning two of them, including the SWYL title. Also PR’d in the 3-mile (14:24.9).
Adham Maher, Stockdale, senior: Finished fourth in Division 1 at the Central Section meet to qualify for state. Placed second in the SWYL championships. Posted a personal record in 3-mile (14:47.6).
Juanathan Reyes Jr., Stockdale, senior: Posted personal-record times in four distances and finished third in the SWYL championships. Was eighth in Division 1 at the section meet to qualify for state.
Second team
Matthew Berry, Highland, junior
Payton Fox, Ridgeview, senior
Sergio Lizarraga, Bakersfield, sophomore
Jacob McNitt, Highland, junior
Cristian Mendoza, Stockdale, junior
Gerardo Moreno, Ridgeview, junior
Nathanael Rodriguez, East, sophomore
Boys honorable mention
Arvin: Abraham Castro, junior
Chavez: Elizier Sanchez, senior
Frontier: Peyton Leone, senior; Angel Pimentel, senior
Highland: Mario Gutierrez, senior; Matthew Medrano, junior
Independence: Anthony Gonzalez, junior
Kennedy: Patrick Espinoza, junior; Alfredo Rios Guerrero, junior
Liberty: Jaden Hart, senior; Nick Lopez, junior
Ridgeview: Jorge Galindo, sophomore; William Gonzalez, senior
Tehachapi: Mason Madden, junior
