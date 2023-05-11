Busy weekend of high school sports starts Friday

Today marks the beginning of a busy weekend for Kern County high school athletes.
Things will get started today at 9 a.m. with the opening-round matches of Central Section boys tennis championships at Reedley-Immanuel High with divisional track meets staggering their first events at four locations shortly thereafter, with the CIF State swimming Championships slated for 1 p.m. at Clovis West.
The finals for boys tennis and swimming will resume Saturday, with the baseball and softball playoff being announced, as well.
Here’s a look at some of the athletes who will be featured in the action:
Boys tennis
Fresh off their second straight section title, Bakersfield Christian will have two of the highest seeds in their respective singles and doubles brackets.
Ryan Bashirtash, who has finished fourth and third in the event the past two years, is the No. 2 in singles this year. He will be joined by sophomore teammates Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator, who are seeded fourth in doubles.
Tehachapi’s Calvin Hibbard in seeded eighth, with No. 10 Emerson Reyes of West High and No. 12 Justin Barker from Stockdale rounding out the locals in singles play.
In doubles, Liberty’s Bradley Campoy is set to compete in the event for the third straight year — all with different partners. Campoy has reached the quarterfinals the past two years, and will try to make it further with Keen Nguyen this season.
No. 10 Nico Fanucchi and Brysen Limpias of Garces will be competing along with Stockdale’s Mukul Anand and Will LaClare, who are seeded 12th.
Boys track and field
Liberty senior Ethan Mahanke heads a list of strong contenders. He has posted top-25 state marks in the 400 and 200, and is also part of the Central Section’s best 400 relay team (41.76) and No. 2 1600 relay squad (3:20.46).
Mahanke’s 400 and 200 times are both personal records, posting the second-best section-time in the 400 (47.85) at the Arcadia Invitational — seventh best in the state this year — on April 8 and then PR’d with a 21.52 in the 200 at a SYRL meet on April 13.
Christian Edwards, another Liberty senior, is also part of the 400 and 1600 relay teams, and posted the sixth-best long jump in the state this year with a personal-best 23-7 at the SYRL Championships on May 3. Edwards competed at the CIF State Championships in the long jump and triple jump last year.
Frontier junior Brycen Tablit made a big splash by winning the 100 at the Patriot Games with a personal-best 10.58, a mark that broke the Titans’ school record and was 19th fastest in the state this year.
Several athletes have already posted solid marks with league championships, divisionals, Masters and state meets running in successive weeks the remainder of the month.
Kern Valley senior Daimon Dedmon is the current favorite to win a state title in the long jump, having posted the best mark in the state this season with a personal-best 24 feet, 9-inch jump earlier this month at a High Desert League meet at Kern Valley.
Dedmon won the Division IV title in the high jump last year at 6-2 and was eighth at Masters. He was 11th at Masters in the long jump with a season-best 20-6.5.
South High senior Shane Carr, who won the triple jump at Masters last year, has posted the state’s fourth-best mark in the event this year with a 47-1 at the Mt. SAC Relays on April 15.
A pair of hurdlers are climbing the Central Section rankings, with Stockdale’s Vincent Carnegie and North High senior Verquel Turner each posting top-5 marks in the 100 and 300.
Carnegie posted a personal-best 39.69 in the 300 hurdles at the Reedley Invitational, the fastest time in the section this year, eclipsing Turner’s mark by .01 of a second.
Turner PR’d in the 110 hurdles in 14.99 at the Thunderbird Classic at Kennedy, the fourth-best time in the section this year. Carnegie is No. 5 in the section after posting a personal-best 15.18 at the SYRL championships.
Bakersfield High’s Daniel Hall, Liam McKnight and Alex Valencia lead a group of talented Drillers’ distant runners and are expected to be among the leaders in the 800, 1600 and 3200.
Girls track and field
Defending state qualifier, Highland junior Mia Torrecillas, is looking to duplicate that feat this year, and is currently ranked 25th in the state in 3200 with a 10:38.41, run at the Mt. SAC Relays on April 15, and also eighth-fastest in the section in the 1600 at 4:57.06 at West Coast Relays on April 1.
Three other distance runners have posted top-10 times in the section this year.
Liberty junior Nicole Bridges is seventh in the 1600 (4:56.67) and 10th in the 800 (2:18.45), just behind Bakersfield High junior Abigail Varner, who PR’d in the 800 (2:18.38) at the Reedley Invitational.
Patriots junior Aubrey Thompson is 13th in section in the 3200 with a PR of 11:06.67 set at Mt. SAC Relays on April 15.
Another junior, Liberty’s Bella Turner, has posted the fastest section time (44.13) in the 300 hurdles, which is the 17th-fastest in the state. She also has the section’s second-best time in the 100 hurdles (14.75) and the fourth-fastest 400 time in the section (57.57).
Independence senior Tiana Grady and Frontier junior Kaitleigh Downing are also ranked in the 10 in the section in their respective events. Grady is third in 100 hurdles with a PR of 14.97, while Downing is eighth in the 300 with a PR of 46.49.
Bakersfield High senior Kyndall Hannible, is third in the section in the long jump with a 18-1.5, her PR, set at the SYVL Championships on May 3.
Liberty senior Emma Fredrick, the BVarsity All-Area girls basketball and volleyball player of the year, is tied for first in the section and 22nd in the state with a 5-4 in the high jump. She is also second in the section in the triple jump at 37-2 and seventh in the long jump at 17-5.75. Taft’s Jaylynn Dowden has also cleared 5-4 in the high jump.
Frontier senior Natalia Carrillo, Avianna Carrillo and Kenahdi Haslip, along with Titans sophomore Adeline Rangel have excelled in the sprints.
Natalia is third in the section with a PR of 12.04 in the 100, with Avianna sitting eighth with a 12.26. Haslip and Rangel are second and fifth, respectively, in the section in the 400. All four have teamed up to help Frontier to a 22nd ranking in the 400 relay, with Kenahdi and Cyan Haslip, Rangel and Avianna ranked 19th in the 1600 relay.
Ridgeview senior Myli Level is the top girls thrower in the area. She is fifth in the section in the discus (125-7) and sixth in the shot put (36-8). McFarland’s Annika Fernandez is fifth in the shot put (36-9.5).
Boys swimming
A pair of Garces freshmen will compete at the CIF State Championships, which start today at Reedley-Immanuel.
Charlie Potter and Jett Kalmikovs each qualified with victories and solid times in helping the Rams sweep the Division II championship last week at the Kern High School District Aquatic Complex.
Potter will compete in the 200 IM, with Kalmikovs set for the 100 backstroke.
Bakersfield Christian’s Talan Hickman will compete in the 100 fly, 100 backstroke, and alongside teammates Conrad Espinoza, Emiliano Ibarra and Mason Davis in the 200 medley relay.
Girls swimming
Liberty freshman Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez will compete in the 100 backstroke, 100 fly and will team with Samara Moseley, Rylie Moxham and Gracie Dean to race in the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay. Moseley will race in a pair of races as an individual, the 50 free and the 100 free.