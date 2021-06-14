Busy postseason continues this week with Regional basketball and golf, section baseball, softball playoffs

The busy local postseason schedule continues this week, with three area basketball teams, six baseball and softball teams and five golfers in action in the next 48 hours.
Bakersfield Christian is hosting a pair of Southern California Regional basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday, the girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7. The Eagles softball team plays at Shafter on Tuesday, with the BCHS baseball team hosting Morro Bay on Wednesday. Both games are Central Section semifinal matchups.
In other semifinal games, Liberty’s softball team plays Tuesday at Clovis North on Tuesday, with the Patriots baseball team in action Wednesday afternoon when they host Clovis.
The Souther California Regional boys and girls golf tournament is slated to start Tuesday morning in Pasadena.
The finals for softball is slated for Thursday, with baseball squaring off on Friday. The regional basketball playoffs continue with Thursday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship games.
The Central Section Track and Field Championships is also scheduled for Saturday in Clovis.
Here’s a look at the schedule for the next two days:
TUESDAY
High school boys basketball
Regional playoffs, first round
Division 3-AA
No. 5 Cerritos-Valley Christian at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian, 7
High school girls basketball
SoCal Regional playoffs, first round
Division 3-A
No. 8 Burroughs-Burbank at No. 1 Bakersfield, 6
Division 4-A
No. 8 Los Angeles-Immaculate Heart at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian, 5
High school baseball
Central Section playoffs, semifinals
Division V
No. 3 Fresno-Washington Union at No. 2 Arvin, 4:30
High school softball
Central Section playoffs, semifinals
Division I
No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Clovis North, 6
Division II
No. 7 Centennial at No. 3 Selma, 4:30
Division V
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Shafter, 4:30
No. 10 Hanford-Sierra Pacific at No. 3 Highland, 4:30
Division VI
No. 5 Lone Pine at No. 1 Foothill, 4:30
High school boys golf
Regional Championships at Brookside GC, Pasadena, Course No. 1: Adam Duncan, Liberty; Manav Raja, Highland; Akhil Gorla, Stockdale.
High school girls golf at Brookside GC, Pasadena, Course No. 2: Iris Han, Stockdale; Macayla Wells, Taft.
WEDNESDAY
High school baseball
Central Section playoffs, semifinals
Division I
No. 5 Stockdale at No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan, 4:30
No. 10 Clovis at No. 6 Liberty, 4:30
Division III
No. 4 Ridgeview at No. 1 Templeton, 6
Division IV
No. 8 Santa Maria at No. 4 Taft, 4:30
No. 3 Morro Bay at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian, 4:30
Division VI
No. 5 Kern Valley at No. 1 Kennedy, 4:30