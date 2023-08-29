For the first time this century, Greg Burt will not be working the sideline as a high school basketball coach this season.
Following a 25-year career, which started in 1998 at North High, Burt resigned as the Bakersfield High boys head coach on Monday.
The school is actively looking for a replacement. Anyone interested is asked to apply through the Kern High School District website. The position will be open Thursday, according to BHS athletic director Tamara Maiocco.
During six years as the Stars coach, Burt guided the team to their first league title. Led by talented point guard Jonny Machado the team went 36-25 in Burt’s final two seasons at North before being hired at Bakersfield High in 2004.
Burt was 328-189 in 19 years as the Drillers coach, winning 10 league championships along the way. He guided BHS to Southwest Yosemite League titles in six of his first seven years at the school, a run capped by a 24-5 campaign with a team that included future NBA player Tyrone Wallace.
Wallace, who starred at Cal before being selected with the final pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, was one of three BVarsity All-Area players of the year to play for Burt, joined by Ronnie Stapp in 2018. Machado was named player of the year in 2004-05, the year after Burt left North.
Bakersfield won four straight Southwest Yosemite League championships from 2016 to 2020, with the Drillers advancing to the Central Section Division I title game and winning the school’s first CIF State playoff game in 2017. David Whatley was named league player of the year twice during the final two seasons of that title run as BHS went 43-16.
Burt was named BVarsity All-Area coach of the year three times. First with North in 2003 and then in 2011 and 2017 at BHS.
The program’s success suffered greatly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team went 10-15 in two abbreviated seasons from 2020-22, and was just 4-24 last year with a roster that included six freshmen and three sophomores.