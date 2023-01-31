 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bullpen's strong showing helps BC baseball beat COS 9-5

BC logo - stacked4 (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

BC logo - stacked

 TBC

College of the Sequoias certainly had no shortage of opportunities Tuesday evening at Bakersfield College.

After tying the game 5-5 in the third inning when Zach Milhous bounced a two-RBI double over the glove of third baseman Jordan Lopez, the Giants managed to put on 10 additional baserunners during the remainder of the game.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases