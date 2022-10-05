 Skip to main content
Bud Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway this weekend

Ethan Dotson battles Kyle Heckman (11x) for the lead in the Modified race at Bakersfield Speedway in October 2021.

 Tom Macht / For The Californian

Six divisions of racing will take place on Friday and Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway as the track hosts the 39th annual Budweiser Nationals.

Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks and Hobby Stocks will run full race programs each night — heats, preliminary races if needed and features. In addition, American Stocks will be in action on the third-mile clay oval on Friday night with IMCA Stocks taking to the track on Saturday night.

