Bud Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway this weekend

Six divisions of racing will take place on Friday and Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway as the track hosts the 39th annual Budweiser Nationals.
Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks and Hobby Stocks will run full race programs each night — heats, preliminary races if needed and features. In addition, American Stocks will be in action on the third-mile clay oval on Friday night with IMCA Stocks taking to the track on Saturday night.
Bakersfield’s Ethan Dotson, who won several events this summer while racing Modifieds back East, has returned to town and will be in his own car. Dotson drove to victory in last October's Saturday night show.
Bakersfield’s Jerry Flippo won three races this season and is the Bakersfield Speedway Modified track champion.
Sport Mod track champion Levi Keifer of Bakersfield will be looking to add some Bud Nationals wins to his resume. Keifer, who had one win this season, edged out two-time winner Garrett Jernagan by three points for the track championship.
The Hobby Stock races could be wide-open affairs as Rick Childress Jr., who won four of the eight races and the track championship, recently sold his car. Dylan Wilson might be the favorite as he won two races this year and also won the Saturday race in last year’s event.
Justin Crockett won the Saturday Pro Stock race last October and was 3-for-3 in races at Bakersfield Speedway this year.
Miranda Scott won the Bakersfield Speedway American Stock championship this year and will be defending her Bud Nationals win from last year.
Gates open at 4 p.m. each day with racing starting at 5.