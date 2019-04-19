The Milwaukee Brewers optioned starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, a Centennial graduate, to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday. Burnes struggled in his first four starts of the year, giving up a Major League-leading 11 home runs in 17 2/3 innings with a 10.70 ERA, eight walks and 24 strikeouts.
Burnes seemed OK with being sent down to the minors and looks to return to last year's form, when he was used exclusively as a reliever. He went 7-0 in 38 innings with a 2.61 ERA and 35 strikeouts as a rookie.
“You know, I think it’s a good move for the team,” Burnes told MLB.com. “You have to have the best guys who will help you win games. Right now, I haven’t done that."
