Boys volleyball struggles to catch on in Bakersfield

Bakersfield native Derrick Trent started out by hitting a balloon around at home with his dad and ended up playing volleyball at Long Beach State.
But to get there, he had to drive to Fresno to play club — “I did my school in the car,” he recalls — and then transfer to Valencia High School to build experience, and still struggled to get noticed by schools, competing with kids who had the chance to play year-round right in their home cities.
“I was what they would call a 'virtual unknown,'” Trent said.
Nearly 15 years later, the boys volleyball ecosystem in Bakersfield remains as fragmented as when Trent was coming up. California may be a hotbed of boys volleyball, featuring 15 of MaxPreps’ top 25 high school teams — including two as close as Clovis — but the Kern High School District has never sponsored the sport.
For those families that can spend time and money on playing club, a 150-mile round trip through the Grapevine is still in the cards. Local volleyball coaches Shawn and Morgan Essert take their son down to Valencia to play, as one of three boys regularly making the trip.
“If he’s going to have any success in life in volleyball,” Morgan Essert said, “we’ve got to go out of Bakersfield for it.”
The trouble begins in junior high with a vicious cycle. As Bakersfield Christian coach Matt Touchstone sees it, for high school boys volleyball to be practical, schools need a steady stream of incoming freshmen. But for kids to want to play in middle school, they need a way to keep playing through high school.
“You can’t start something on the college level,” said Kareem Bland, outgoing competitive sports coordinator for the Cal State Bakersfield Student Recreation Center. “You can’t start something on the high school level.”
Bland grew up playing football in Georgia, and was in a stadium by the time he was in eighth grade. Middle school sports here, he said, aren’t on that same level of seriousness.
Jonathan Freehling, a retired teacher at Washington Junior High, said six of nine Bakersfield City School District junior highs had boys volleyball prior to the pandemic. But only two schools, Stiern and Cato, have indoor “cafetoriums.” The rest play outside in the late-spring heat.
Inconsistent interest plagues boys volleyball teams throughout the city. At BCHS, one of the schools closest to adding the sport (“I think we should be the first team in Bakersfield to do so,” Essert said), a club began with 30-plus kids but saw its numbers dwindle to 10 when boys had to practice at 6 a.m. to avoid taking gym time from basketball players.
Many local high schools have developed such clubs, with East also at the forefront.
“We had about 10 schools that had volleyball clubs,” said Johnitta Clemons, the recently retired East girls volleyball coach.
Clemons expressed her incredulity at KHSD declining to add boys volleyball as an official sport: “You have volleyball, you have gyms, you have coaches, so what is the problem?”
Stan Greene, the district’s director of school support services, said he has brought boys volleyball before athletic directors multiple times, but it hasn’t gained enough traction to be implemented. Greene added that the district must consider facilities, transportation, coaching, interest, supervision and longevity when evaluating a sport. But perhaps the biggest factor impeding boys volleyball is Title IX.
In KHSD, boys play sports in significantly higher numbers than girls. At Bakersfield High in 2019-20, for example, boys represented 48 percent of students but 62 percent of athletes, according to participation data. By the second tenet of the three-part test for Title IX compliance, then, the district must show “a history and continuing practice of expanding participation opportunities” for girls.
This would make the addition of a new boys sport “problematic,” Greene said. The district is seeking girls-specific options like competitive cheer.
Also, as recently as 2017-18, in a districtwide survey of 10,552 students, just 14.1 percent said they would be interested in participating in boys volleyball. That was the second-lowest proportion for any sport listed, ahead of field hockey.
“We want to provide as many opportunities as we can for our kids,” Greene said, “and we also want them to be sustainable.”
Clubs outside of school have struggled to garner interest. The last boys volleyball club team in Bakersfield, according to its coach Steve Barnes, was in 2012. Essert said she tried to do boys leagues at Bakersfield Volleyball Club and would have four or six people show up.
“People say that they’re interested in it,” she said, “but honestly, when it comes down to it … they don’t commit to it. So it’s tough to commit as a coach.”
Playing club is already expensive, and doubly so when your child has to play in Valencia.
“I think the east-side schools … are pushing as much as we can,” Freehling said, “because these are kids that — they don’t have the opportunity to go play club. They can’t afford it.”
Another factor contributing to a lack of engagement, according to four coaches, is a perception that volleyball is a sport for girls. When Clemons was running her club, she realized the boys had never seen men play and took them to see Long Beach State and UCLA. Barnes recalled players telling him their friends were making fun of them.
Bland said a preoccupation with “traditional gender roles in sports” creates a roadblock.
“As a community, we need to move past that,” he said. “All it does, when we open up those doors for students, it gives them another opportunity to be successful.”
Beyond Bakersfield, men’s volleyball is on the rise. Writing for VolleyballMag.com, Chuck Curti cited NCAA research revealing that high school participation grew 29 percent between 2008-09 and 2018-19 as college participation grew 79 percent.
“So many scholarships for boys go unused,” Clemons said.
Players also cite the game’s unique benefits.
“I think that volleyball has a real ability to teach accountability,” said Isaac Gamboa, a Stockdale alum who became a three-year starter at Sarah Lawrence. “In baseball, if you strike out, it’s an out, but the next guy has just as good a chance of performing as he would if you’re on base.”
Alternatively, as Barnes notes, “Where do you have a sport (where) you can hit something as hard as you possibly can, right at someone?”
Elsewhere in California, the volleyball culture perpetuates itself. Freehling grew up in Pacific Palisades, where he played all the time as a kid. Touchstone played in San Diego in college and saw big male athletes choosing volleyball. Barnes remembered seeing siblings do drills together.
“Down south, the boys are being brought up from elementary school,” he said. “I see them at the girls tournaments — they’re peppering with their sisters.”