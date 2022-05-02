Boys team tennis back in action Tuesday, with individual tournament set for this weekend

A busy week of high school boys tennis gets started this afternoon with five area teams in action for the Central Section team semifinals.
Top-seeded West will be the lone school playing at home when the Vikings host No. 4 Firebaugh in Division V play at 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Riverdale hosts Fresno Christian in the other semifinal, with the two winners playing next Tuesday for the title.
Centennial, Bakersfield Christian, Golden Valley and Independence will all be playing on the road at 4 p.m.
The No. 4 Golden Hawks are at No. 1 Clovis Buchanan in Division II, with the No. 6 Eagles traveling to No. 2 Hanford-Sierra Pacific in Division III.
The No. 12 Bulldogs, who upset No. 4 Tulare-Mission Oak in their opener and then defeated No. 13 Chavez on Wednesday, will play at No. 1 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep. No. 6 Independence plays at No. 2 Selma in the other semifinal.
In Central Section individual boys tennis action, which will run Friday and Saturday at Garces, several local players received favorable seedings.
Bakersfield High’s Eli Noel is the top-seed in singles and will play No. 16 Josh Wilson of Hanford-Sierra Pacific in his opening match on Friday at 9 a.m. The quarterfinals are slated for noon, with the semifinals starting Saturday at 9 a.m.
If all goes as planned, No. 2 Ryan Bashirtash of Bakersfield Christian is expected to square-off against Noel in the final. Bashirtash opens play Friday morning against No. 15 Preston Nguyen of San Luis Obispo.
No. 11 Calvin Hibbard of Tehachapi will play No. 6 George Keskinov of Arroyo Grande, and No. 12 Kabir Rahal of Stockdale faces No. 5 Ian Cabrinha of San Luis Obispo in other singles match-ups.
In doubles play, Brett Yackovich — last year’s BVarsity All-Area player of the year — and teammate Max Geissel are the top seed and will play No. 16 Isaac Maciel-James Isaac Malloy, Tulare-Mission Oak in their opening match on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The quarterfinals start at 1:30 p.m., with the semifinals and finals starting Saturday at 10:30.
Liberty’s Bradley Campoy-Thomas Lehman are the No. 3 seed and will play No. 14 Brandon Jensen-Sulaiman Syed of San Luis Obispo in their opening match. Whichever team wins will play the winner of No. 11 Zeb Duket-Austin Cusator of Bakersfield Christian and No. 6 Ben Burgess-Matt McBride of Clovis West,
No. 7 Jonah Barks and Avya Shukla of Stockdale will face No. 10 Nico Bernstein and Grant Steins of San Luis Obispo.