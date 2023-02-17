Boys Masters Wrestling, Day 1: BHS advances eight to semifinals; seven others reach final four

The Bakersfield High wrestling advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals to highlight a strong showing among area competitors in the opener of the two-day Central Section Masters Championships at Clovis-Buchanan.
The Drillers have a wrestler still alive in all 14 of the weight classes, with the top 10 placers qualifying for next week’s CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Aiden Simmons (128), Christian Herrera (134), Beau Priest (147), Austin Simmons (154), Jake Honey (162), Tye Monteiro (184), Michael Murillo (222) and Adam Stanley (287) each reached the final four in their respective weight classes.
They are joined by seven other area wrestlers, including defending 145-pound state champion Miguel Estrada of Frontier (147). Estrada is one of three Titans to reach the semifinals, including Brock Rios (184) and Brian Velazquez-Arredondo (172).
Adrian Juarez (154) and Angel Cervantes (222) from Highland will also wrestle on Saturday for a chance to reach the finals, along with Jace Demacabalin of Kennedy (197) and Junior Bojorquez of South (172).
Thirty-two other area wrestlers are competing in the consolation round, with hopes of qualifying for state, which runs Thursday-Saturday next week.
Central Section Masters Championships
Day 1, Friday’s local results; Day 2 is Saturday
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Clovis-Buchanan 199; 2. Clovis 179; 3. Bakersfield 165; 4. Fresno-Central 112.5; 5. Frontier 100.5; 6. Clovis North 99.5; 7. Clovis West 89; 8. Dinuba 69; 9. South 66; 10. Visalia-Redwood 64. Other area teams: 12. Highland 52; 17. Golden Valley 41; 21. Chavez 32; 24. Wasco 27; 29. Arvin 20; 34. Centennial, Foothill 18; 42. Kennedy 16; 43. Independence, Liberty, Shafter 13; 47. Garces 12; 50. East 11.5; 56. Stockdale 9; 59. Kern Valley, Tehachapi 7; 66. Ridgeview 5; 71. Bakersfield Christian, McFarland 3
128: Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield
134: Christian Herrera, Bakersfield
147: Miguel Estrada, Frontier; Beau Priest, Bakersfield.
154: Austin Simmons, Bakersfield; Adrian Juarez, Highland.
162: Jake Honey, Bakersfield
172: Brian Velazquez-Arredondo, Frontier; Junior Bojorquez, South.
184: Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield; Brock Rios, Frontier.
197: Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy.
222: Michael Murillo, Bakersfield; Angel Cervantes, Highland.
287: Adam Stanley, Bakersfield.
Consolation semifinals to either fifth or seventh-place match
108: Levi Mazzei, Frontier.
115: Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley.
122: Isaac Ronquillo, Bakersfield.
128: Ernest, Grant, South; Jonathan Woods, Highland.
134: Luie Acosta-Tackett, Frontier; Daniel Reza, South
140: Braden Priest, Bakersfield; Sonny Lora, South.
162: Jackson Naven, Frontier.
172: Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield.
184: Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin; Rafael Roman-Amador, Shafter.
197: DJ Weimer, Bakersfield.
287: Andres Rodriguez, Chavez.
Consolation semifinals to 9th-place match
108: Daniel Benavides, Bakersfield; Isaiah Lara, South.
115: Caleb Mcelroy, Bakersfield; Eric Rivera, Highland; Moises Garzaro, Foothill.
122: Tobias Lonbard, Frontier; Daniel Parra, South; Alexander Marquez, Foothill.
134: Gavin Contreras, Chavez.
140: Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley.
147: Isaac Quiroz, Independence; Nicholas Hernandez, East.
154: Silas Orozco, Stockdale.
197: Ethan Naus, Frontier; Ramiro Lopez, Wasco.
287: Adam Rosas, South; Silas Atkins, Centennial.