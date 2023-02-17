 Skip to main content
Boys Masters Wrestling, Day 1: BHS advances eight to semifinals; seven others reach final four

20221208-bc-wrestling

Michael Murillo from Bakersfield High pushes against Clovis early this season at BHS.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Bakersfield High wrestling advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals to highlight a strong showing among area competitors in the opener of the two-day Central Section Masters Championships at Clovis-Buchanan.

The Drillers have a wrestler still alive in all 14 of the weight classes, with the top 10 placers qualifying for next week’s CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.

