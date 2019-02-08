A total of 14 Kern County wrestlers, all from Frontier and Bakersfield High, are in the semifinals at the Central Section Division I boys wrestling championships at Clovis North.
BHS is sending eight, including No. 1 seeds Justin Darter (220 pounds) and Josiah Hill (285) wrestling for the divisional title. Frontier has six, including state-ranked No. 1 Trent Tracy at 182.
Two locals will see each other in the 138 semifinals with Frontier’s Ryan Morphis wrestling Andrew Bloemhof on Saturday morning for a shot at the championships.
In the Division II championships at Shafter, seven Liberty wrestlers will take the mats in today’s quarterfinals. The list is Jacob Nagatini (106), Carson McElroy (113), Colton Hunt (126), Ryan Clawson (138), Matt Bustamante (145), Anthony Lucas (170) and Sonny Garcia (195). Golden Valley will send six wrestlers to the quarters — Javen Rojas (120), Xavier Martinez (126), Everardo Rueda (132), Dominick Leon (138), Ernesto Machado (145) and Alejandro Perez (182).
In the Division V championships at East High School, five Mira Monte wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s semifinals round — Xavier Reyes (138), Eduardo Perez (145), Jimmy Mendoza (152), George Marquez (160) and Yiannis Vlahakis (195). Marquez will take on East’s Ricardo Eaton in the 160-pound semifinal match.
