Boron trophy shot

The Boron softball team celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the Central Section Division V title on Saturday at Margie Wright Diamond in Fresno.

 Ron Stapp / The Californian

FRESNO — What a difference a year can make.

Boron, which suffered a lopsided loss in the Division V final last year on the same Fresno State field, shook off a slow start Saturday afternoon and rolled to the school’s first Central Section softball championship.

