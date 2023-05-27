FRESNO — What a difference a year can make.
Boron, which suffered a lopsided loss in the Division V final last year on the same Fresno State field, shook off a slow start Saturday afternoon and rolled to the school’s first Central Section softball championship.
Senior Hailey Davis tossed a complete-game, two-hitter and also drove in two runs to help the No. 2 Bobcats pull away for a 6-1 victory over No. 12 Dos Palos at Margie Wright Diamond to capture the D-V title.
“I just had a feeling that we were going to play great today,” said fifth-year coach Mitchel Nakaahiki while fighting back tears. “I also had a feeling that we could win this because of the group that I have. I’ve had good ballplayers, but these girls here, they just don’t quit.”
Boron, the High Desert League champion the last two seasons, is 44-4 in that time. The Bobcats will now hope for a bid into the regional playoffs, with brackets scheduled to be announced Sunday.
“They leave their emotions behind and they kick themselves in the butt,” said Nakaahiki of his team’s mental strength. “They just let things go and they shake it off when they make mistakes.”
Boron (22-2) had a bit of a rough start and entered the fourth inning hitless and trailing 1-0 to the Broncos (13-9), who entered the game with an eight-game winning streak, upsetting No. 5 Mira Monte, No. 4 Bishop Union and top-seeded Woodlake to reach the finals.
Leannie Lopez got things started for Boron with a lead-off single — the team’s first of the game — in the bottom of the fourth and the Bobcats tied the game on an RBI-double by Davis. The next batter, Bella Job, drove Davis home with the go-ahead run thanks to a three-base error on a dropped flyball in centerfield. It was one of a combined nine errors for the two teams. Job scored on another dropped popup to make it 3-1.
Kaili York and Lopez each got one-out singles in the fifth and York scored all the way from second base on a sacrifice fly by Davis to make it 4-1. Job then singled in Lopez and circled the bases on another Dos Palos error to make it 6-1.
It was all plenty of support for Davis, who finished with 12 strikeouts and fittingly closed out the game by catching a soft liner on the mound to record the final out and igniting the Boron bench to rush the field in celebration.
And Davis had just one thing on her mind.
“Run to my catcher (Lopez) and jump on her,” Davis said with a smile. “Last year we came up short so this year we just wanted to win. And we came here and proved it.”
Dos Palos (13-9) opened the scoring when Denise Fonseca walked to open the game, moved to second on a bunt single by Kiley Lish, to third on a wild pitch and then turned Liliana Coronado’s pop up to second into a sacrifice fly by beating the throw home for an early 1-0 lead.
The lead held up until fourth with Broncos starter Breanne Raney retiring nine of the first 10 batters she faced. The only baserunner was Davis, who reached first on a first-inning error.
“We knew when we got down 1-0 it was not that big of a deal, because 1-0 just means it’s time to put the bat on the ball and score some runs,” said Davis, whose team lost 14-4 to Caruthers in last year's D-V title game. “I know we had a few errors, but I knew I could pitch through it.”
Trailing 1-0, Davis settled in, striking out five straight batters during one stretch and allowing just one more hit the rest of the way. That batter, Fonseca, tried to take her solid single the distance when the ball skidded past centerfielder Savanna Wilson. But Fonseca was thrown out at the plate with Lopez applying the tag to end the fifth inning.
“To me, it was like when I got that first strikeout I just kept pitching faster and faster,” Davis said. “I just kept dialing it in and letting it go.”