Just when it seemed that Mira Monte had finally swung the momentum in its favor, everything quickly fell apart for the Lions in their game against visiting Boron on Saturday night.
Soon after taking its first, and only lead of the game, on a safety early in the third quarter, Mira Monte allowed the Bobcats to score 29 unanswered points and claim a 56-29 victory.
Boron, which suited up only 16 players for the game, gashed the Lions defense for long runs all night.
The Bobcats (2-0) had six touchdown runs for 33 yards or more and finished the game with 389 yards rushing on 36 attempts.
Mira Monte’s inability to stop the run and three lost fumbles proved to be its undoing.
“My hat’s off to Boron; they played really well,” Mira Monte coach Christian Johnson said. “They made a lot of plays. We didn’t play well enough on defense. We turned the ball over at critical times on offense. We just have a lot of things we can improve on.”
Despite its porous run defense, the Lions (0-2) hung tough and matched the Bobcats offense score for score in the first half.
Trailing 27-21 with 5:13 left in the first half, the Mira Monte offense marched from midfield to the end zone, scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run by Nathan Gonzales. The ensuing PAT attempt was blocked, and the two teams went to intermission tied.
After the teams returned to the field following the break, things got wild quickly. Following a punt by the Lions to start the second half, Mira Monte recovered a Boron fumble deep in Bobcats territory.
But two plays later Lions quarterback J Kwon McKnight lost the ball as he was diving for the end zone and Boron recovered the fumble.
The miscue was minimized, when on the next play Andre Paige sliced through the Bobcats' offensive line and tackled Andrew Gartica in the end zone for a safety, giving Mira Monte a 29-27 lead.
The Lions had a golden opportunity to extend their advantage following the ensuing free kick. But after driving to the Boron 18-yardline, Gonzales had the ball wrestled away from him by Colton Boyett, who returned the fumble to Mira Monte 34-yardline.
Three plays later Israel Flores powered his way through the Lions defense for an 8-yard touchdown run.
It was the start of an offensive explosion for the Bobcats, who scored TDs on their next four possessions.
Meanwhile the Mira Monte offense sputtered late, and the game went quickly from a shootout to a blowout.
“We just didn’t play sound football," Johnson said. “Our kids tried hard. I didn’t do a good enough job preparing them. I need to go back to the drawing board, and I need to do a better job.”
Boron coach Sherman Burkhead had his own interpretation as to why the game ended the way that it did.
“I’ve got 16 kids out here tonight and they’re 16 leaders on the field,” Burkhead said. “They rose to the occasion…Last year we really kind of struggled to finish. This year there is just something about these guys that really believe now. They believe in what we’re doing and believe in the program."
Gartica, who had touchdown runs of 57, 51, and 33 yards, finished 194 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Flores had 16 carries for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Isaiah Morgan added 67 yards and two rushing touchdowns on five carries for Boron, which didn’t complete a pass the entire game.
Mira Monte’s offense was spearheaded by McKnight. The senior signal caller ran 20 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns. His rushing total would have been higher if not for two Boron sacks.
McKnight completed 2 of 3 passes for 33 yards.