 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bojorquez wins 170-pound title to lead South High to runner-up finish at D-II wrestling championships

There were plenty of opportunities for area wrestlers to cash in on Friday at Golden Valley.

In eight of the 14 divisions, an area wrestler took the mat with a title on the line at the Central Section Division II boys wrestling championships.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections