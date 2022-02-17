Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame reunites to induct 55th class

The Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame found itself in uncharted waters in 2021, canceling its annual induction dinner for the first time in its decades-long history.
Thursday night's gathering at the Bakersfield Marriott downtown was a return to form — the end of a "slump" as Chad Manning, president of the organization's board of directors, put it, "for you baseball fans."
This time around, the Hall of Fame elevated a set of five Kern County legends — just the second time since 2005 it has chosen more than four — in a long-awaited celebration that also played host to a number of local legends and former inductees.
Joining their ranks for 2022 were swimmer and runner Mary Margaret Revell-Goodwin, football and track standout Jeremy Staat, Arvin football luminary John Tarver, Arkansas basketball legend Shelly Wallace and ace thrower Melisa Weis Barron.
"They take the name Bakersfield — or in the case of Shelly, Delano — and spread it places that we may never go," said local sportscaster and 2016 inductee Greg Kerr, officiating the event.
In a modified format for 2022, Kerr conducted live interviews with each inductee (or in the case of Revell-Goodwin, currently nursing an injury in her home in Maryland, her brother Dennis Revell of Sacramento), in which the local sports standouts got candid about their paths to nationwide and global stardom.
Revell mentioned a mantra from his father that influenced Revell-Goodwin's wide-ranging success.
"We could dream more than others thought practical," he said, "and expect more than others thought possible."
Revell-Goodwin, who is writing an autobiography and whose reaction to being inducted, per Kerr, was "What took them so long?", was also the recipient of praise from her fellow inductees, as part of the event's congenial, reunion-like atmosphere.
"I can never think about swimming the English Channel," said Tarver, a four-year NFL running back who was never once tackled for a loss in his college career. ("I didn't know they kept stats like that," Tarver said during the ceremony.)
That was when they weren't crediting attendees like former Bakersfield College football coach Carl Bowser (class of '96) and venerable referee Jerry Scott (class of '20) for their achievements — or non-Hall of Famers like Wallace's 94-year-old mother, whom she called her first athletic inspiration.
Honorees described the warm reception they received in the unlikely environments that became their athletic homes. On her first visit to Arkansas, Wallace said, "Everyone treated me as if they had known me my entire life, and I knew when I got on that plane I was coming back." (Wallace remains the Arkansas Razorbacks' career rebounding leader.)
But Staat explained why he returned to Bakersfield after an NFL career and military tour could have left him in any number of places.
"Nobody makes it to the top on their own ... I just wanted to come back to Bakersfield to be a support structure," he said.