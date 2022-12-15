 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

Even a 45-year-old institution like the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame can still find ways to spice things up.

The organization announced Thursday as part of its annual media lunch at Mechanics Bank Arena that the 2023 class will include the undefeated national champion 1993 Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, the first time it has ever inducted a team rather than an individual.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases