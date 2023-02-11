 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob Elias dinner coming up on Thursday

By going undefeated and winning an NCAA Division II title, the 1993 Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team ensured that the names of players like Roheen Oats, Tyrone Davis and Kenny Warren would be inscribed in the annals of local history.

That Roadrunners squad, as a whole, will now earn one of the highest honors possible in Bakersfield sports when it becomes the first team ever inducted into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame at this Thursday's event.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections