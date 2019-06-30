The traditional "Take Me Out To the Ball Game" may look more like Take my bike out to ball game Monday.
The new wrinkle is the result of a partnership between Bike Bakersfield and the Bakersfield Train Robbers in an effort to encourage people to take themselves to the game — with the first Bike to the Ballpark event.
Bicyclists of all ages are invited to participate in the free event, which is scheduled to leave the Park at River Walk at 6:30 p.m. Riders will then follow the bike path to Beach Park for a 7:15 stop before heading to Sam Lynn Ballpark for the 7:45 game between the Wasco Reserves and defending Pecos League champion Train Robbers.
“We encourage all active forms of transportation that’s good for the environment,” Bike Bakersfield Communication Manager Natalie Barrett said. “That includes walking, bicycling, taking the bus or carpooling.”
The majority of the ride will follow the bike bath, but helmets and lights are strongly encouraged. All bicyclists under 18 are required to wear a helmet and the vehicle code also requires bicycles to have a front facing headlamp and rear reflector when riding at night. A bike valet system has been organized to secure all bikes during the game.
“We are actively involved in the safe street initiative, and encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the environment,” Barrett said.
Admission is free for the game with the completion of a form available online at Bike Bakersfield’s Facebook event page: Facebook.com/bikebakersfield, then click on the event link.
Bike Bakersfield offers a variety of programs and resources to encourage bicycling as a safe, fun and environmentally friendly means of everyday transportation. The nonprofit organization works with schools to teach students safe routes to school and a bicycle recycling program to get unused bikes out of the garage and into the hands of those who need them.
The Trains Robbers enter the game with a 16-14 overall record while Wasco is 11-19.
