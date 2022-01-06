Big West stands by current cancellation policy, awaits NCAA minimum-games ruling

The Big West Conference updated its policies Dec. 22 to declare a game canceled due to COVID-19 a no-contest, rather than a forfeit by the ailing team.
A week later, with the rise of the omicron variant, the Big West was able to stage just five of its 20 scheduled games in its first weekend of men's and women's conference play on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. In one of the more sudden and surprising cancellations, Cal State Bakersfield had last Saturday's men's game against Long Beach State called off after the Beach had already arrived at the Icardo Center.
In a phone call with The Californian Thursday, Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly noted there's been no significant change in policy for the scheduling of games; however, the conference was still waiting for guidance from the NCAA in areas including playoff eligibility.
“We have not announced any plans on rescheduling," Butterly said. "We are looking at — we’re waiting for the NCAA to come out relative to the minimum-number-of-games threshold.”
During last season, which was shortened by the pandemic, the NCAA allowed teams to be considered for the NCAA Tournament with just 13 games played against Division I opponents. However, the NCAA entered this season with a more standard baseline of 25 games.
Butterly said that conference athletic directors met Tuesday to discuss this subject, and that the Big West expects guidance on the subject from the NCAA Convention later this month. Indeed, the NCAA issued a statement Thursday from its Men's and Women's Basketball Committees stating that they will "consider championship eligibility requirements as necessary when the committees meet at the NCAA Convention in two weeks."
He also refuted a report Wednesday that said the Big West now was looking at making up games later in the season, which Butterly said wasn't the case, as of Thursday morning.
As the season continues, Butterly said that the conference is not going to "force teams to reschedule," because it doesn't want to load down schedules with extra games each week beyond their normal amount.
However, the Big West might help arrange impromptu games between conference foes that have both had opponents drop out in advance.
“Obviously, you want them to play a good Division I opponent as best they can,” Butterly said.
Searching for extra competition, one team has already added some improvised nonconference games to the slate: Long Beach State would have gone nearly a month without playing, but planned matchups against Westcliff (which is not Division I) and UCLA for Wednesday and Thursday.
On Dec. 29, NCAA vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt noted that teams had already played an average of 12 Division I opponents. Over a week later, however, the CSUB men and women have both played just eight Division I games with 16 left on the schedule, and will not reach 25 in the regular season under their current schedules.
Both CSUB teams remain in COVID-19 protocols through this weekend, and are scheduled to play UC Davis next Thursday.