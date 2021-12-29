Big West preview: How will CSUB men's defense travel?

There's something anachronistic about this year's Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball squad, which eschews outside shooting — the Roadrunners have the fewest 3-pointers in the nation — in favor of sturdy defense and hard-nosed inside baskets.
Their offense avoids turnovers, but won't dazzle the eye or shine on the stat sheet.
That's just how coach Rod Barnes likes it, and as forward Justin Edler-Davis pointed out after the Roadrunners showed proof of concept against Dartmouth, defense travels. CSUB scored just 46 points and still beat Boise State on the road Nov. 26.
Now 5-4, the team has a clear blueprint entering Big West play, beginning with Dec. 30's home game against Cal State Fullerton. These are the squads they will be facing, sorted by record.
UC Santa Barbara (7-4, away Jan. 8, home Feb. 10): The Gauchos boast the league’s top-scoring offense, thanks in large part to senior forward Amadou Sow’s 17 points per game, and are top-10 in the nation in field goal percentage. UCSB also excels at passing, with four players averaging at least 2.5 assists. Of note, the Gauchos have yet to win a road game.
UC Davis (6-4, home Jan. 13, away Feb. 19): The future is bright for the sophomore backcourt duo of Ezra Manjon, who hit the game-winning layup to eliminate CSUB from last season’s Big West tournament, and Elijah Pepper. Both average just under 15 points per game and contribute on defense. The Aggies’ primary weakness is on the glass. On Nov. 28, they were outrebounded 41-30 in a loss to Division II Academy of Art.
UC Riverside (6-4, home Jan. 15, away Feb. 17): The Highlanders had perhaps the Big West’s defining early-season win when they beat Arizona State on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from J.P. Moorman II. Generally, UCR constructs an intense perimeter defense, the sixth-best against 3-point shooters in the country, backed up by the all-around play of guard Zyon Pullin. The junior leads UCR in points and assists per game and averages 7.1 boards, complementing the conference’s top rebounder, Callum McRae. The best route to success against the Highlanders is directly to the basket. They average just one block per game, tied for last in the nation.
UC Irvine (5-4, away Jan. 27, home March 5): The Anteaters allow the 15th-fewest points per game in the country. Opponents have shot just 37 percent, and on the interior they have to account for Austin Johnson, who averages 2.4 blocks per game to lead the conference. The Anteaters have hit some bumps in the road during early-season play, however, losing three consecutive games on a brutal road trip against Fresno State, USC and Duquesne.
Cal State Fullerton (6-5, home Dec. 30, away Feb. 5): It’s all about the transfers for a well-rounded Titans squad. E.J. Anosike, formerly of Tennessee and Sacred Heart, is a veteran inside scorer averaging 17.2 points per game. Damari Milstead, who came south from San Francisco, leads the Big West in steals. Meanwhile, returnees Tray Maddox Jr. and Dante Maddox Jr. continue to provide consistent production at guard. CSUF’s unusual schedule has included games against Division III and NAIA competition in December, meaning their game against CSUB will be their first against a Division I foe in over three weeks.
UC San Diego (6-5, away Jan. 29, home March 3): The Tritons are still transitioning to Division I, but can do plenty of damage, particularly from long range. Reserve forward Jake Kosakowski has shot more than 50 percent from beyond the arc this year on 47 attempts. The team’s top player, Toni Rocak, is a formidable inside scorer and rebounder but struggled with injury early in December.
Hawai’i (4-5, home Jan. 20, away Feb. 26): There may not be an outside scorer in the conference comparable to Hawai’i’s Noel Coleman, the sophomore guard from Belgium who leads the conference in points per game. Coleman posted 31 points in a loss to Vanderbilt, the best showing by a Big West player this year. He could use some support from a defense that struggles to force turnovers: Only Idaho averages fewer than the Rainbow Warriors’ 3.6 steals.
CSUN (4-7, away Jan. 6, home Feb. 12): A roster headed by an interim coach and replete with transfers has experienced growing pains. Snapping a streak of three straight double-digit losses, the Matadors eked out a win over Portland State on Dec. 18 behind a career-high 28 points from sophomore guard Atin Wright. Four days later, they fell 82-80 to non-NCAA Bethesda. One year after averaging 4.7 points per game, Wright has emerged as one of CSUN’s leaders and the top free-throw shooter in the Big West (36-of-38). But he makes less than a third of his shots, and the Matadors are 336th overall in the country in shooting percentage.
Long Beach State (3-7, home Jan. 1, away Feb. 3): The Beach is fifth-worst in the nation (345th) in scoring defense. As much offensive production as it gets from the guard duo of Joel Murray (16.1 points per game) and Colin Slater (12.5), it won’t matter if Long Beach State continues to average nearly 12 more points allowed per game than the next worst Big West squad.
Cal Poly (3-8, home Jan. 18, away Feb. 22): At 3-8, the Mustangs posted the worst nonconference record in the Big West. Four of their losses, however, came by three or fewer points. It’s hard to know what to make of this year’s group, which pairs a lower-end offense with a middling defense, but key strengths include a team-wide propensity for offensive rebounding (first in the Big West) and the scoring of Sierra Leonean forward Alimamy Koroma.