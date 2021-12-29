Big West preview: CSUB women look to put preseason behind

The stage was set for Cal State Bakersfield's women's basketball team to excel early this season, with so much returning talent from last year's run.
Instead, the Roadrunners posted a win against Bethesda followed by seven consecutive losses. The team struggled with quarter-long offensive cold streaks, marred by poor ball movement.
Coach Greg McCall has promised a return to form. All will be forgiven if the Roadrunners can get back on track in Big West play — beginning at Long Beach State Saturday night, after Cal State Fullerton canceled Thursday's opener — and position themselves well for March's tournament.
Here's a rundown of the competition they face this season, ordered by early-season performance.
Long Beach State (7-1, away Jan. 1, home Feb. 3): A Big West squad doesn’t usually get to add a Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, but the Beach has Maddi Utti now. She has complemented the returning core of Justina King, Jasmine Hardy and Kianna Hamilton-Fisher to fuel the team’s 7-1 start. King was already a top defensive player, and Utti is 10th in the nation in steals. This adds up to a Beach team that is 20th in the country in scoring defense and fifth in turnover margin.
UC Santa Barbara (6-3, home Jan. 8, away Feb. 10): Ila Lane is the Big West’s top rebounder, and has already earned player-of-the-week honors twice this season. A formidable inside scorer, she is shooting nearly 60 percent from the field on the year, good for 16th in the country. UCSB’s offense is bolstered by guards Danae Miller and Alexis Tucker. The Gauchos dropped back-to-back road games Thanksgiving weekend but have since won four straight.
UC Davis (6-4, away Jan. 13, home Feb. 19): Picked unanimously to win the Big West in this year’s preseason poll, largely on the strength of returning player of the year Cierra Hall, the Aggies started just 6-4. But they’ve faced a challenging non-conference schedule and picked up a road win over formidable Oregon in the process. The Aggies also return last season’s conference defensive player of the year, Sage Stobbart, a terror in the post. They could use some help for her elsewhere on the court, as they are 340th in the nation in steals per game.
UC Riverside (3-3, away Jan. 15, home Feb. 17): The Highlanders have shown flashes of brilliance but simply haven’t been on the court much, with six games canceled already this season. UCR definitely excels around the perimeter on both sides of the ball, featuring two of the Big West’s best outside scorers so far in Keilanei Cooper and Olivia West, while coming in at 10th in the nation in 3-point defense. Junior guard Jada Holland leads the Big West in assists per game.
Cal State Fullerton (5-5, home Feb. 5): Looking to rebound from a challenging last-place season, CSUF is already exhibiting offensive issues. The Titans are last in the Big West in scoring, a performance fueled by their poor free-throw shooting mark — .588, 338th in the nation. They’ve left 63 points at the line. Still, there’s plenty to be excited about, including freshman guard Lily Wahinekapu, who’s averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 assists per game.
UC Irvine (5-6, home Jan. 27, away March 5): Kayla Williams, last season’s Big West Freshman of the Year, is a threat on both sides of the ball, averaging 13 points and 2.4 steals per game. The Anteaters’ offense strikes a balance with Williams and Naomi Hunt on the outside and Chloe Webb and Sophia Locandro in the paint. They have had mixed results this season, dropping four of five in the month of December to fall below .500.
CSUN (4-6, home Jan. 6, away Feb. 12): The Matadors sat out last season due to COVID-19, so this year was always going to be an uphill battle, and a grueling nonconference schedule including Arizona, UCLA and Texas hasn’t helped. But a win at Fresno State in which Fresno native Tess Amundsen exploded for 31 points and seven rebounds showed a bit of what CSUN can be. The Matadors will need to do more on the glass. No player averages five rebounds for CSUN; 17 players in the rest of the conference reach that mark.
Hawaii (3-6, away Jan. 22, home Feb. 24): Amy Atwell is back for a sixth season, and that may be all the Rainbow Wahine need. She is the top scorer in the conference at 18.9 points per game, largely due to her success from beyond the arc. Fellow grad student Kallin Spiller has also made an impact offensively and on the glass after stints at Seattle and Columbia. But the Rainbow Wahine have just three wins and none on the road, largely due to poor defense. Can they outgun their opponents on the mainland this spring?
UC San Diego (3-6, home Jan. 29, away March 3): The Tritons limit quality shots, yielding a .336 opposing field goal percentage that would be good for top-20 nationally. There’s no such thing as a quality shot when Alex Obouh Fegue, the 6-foot-4 Virginia Tech transfer, is lurking in the paint; she leads the Big West in blocks per game. The offense is beginning to emerge from a late-November slump in which it averaged 51 points in a three-game span.
Cal Poly (1-8, away Jan. 18, home Feb. 22): Cal Poly has blocked only 16 shots this season, and interior defense is just one factor in why the 1-8 Mustangs have allowed 73.3 points per game. Despite a couple of down games, seniors Maddie Willett and Maddie Vick have generally shouldered the load offensively, though Cal Poly has a minimal outside shooting presence.