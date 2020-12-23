With the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc, like most everyone, the Cal State Bakersfield men’s and women’s basketball teams have had to adapt to a variety of unexpected circumstances this season.
But health permitting, at least one recent change should lead to an increased level of familiarity.
The Big West Conference made sure of that when it announced Wednesday that its tournament championships will be moving from Anaheim to Las Vegas this season.
That’s nothing new for the Roadrunners, who are used to playing in Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference tournament at Orleans Arena each year. This is the ‘’Runners inaugural season in the Big West, which is scheduled for March 9-13 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
“We are very appreciative of our partners at Honda Center who agreed to allow us to relocate the Big West Basketball Championships … ,” said Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly in a news release. “bdG Sports and MGM Resorts International will provide a bubble-like setting that includes significant proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the virus and safeguard the health and safety of all teams competing in the championships.”
Due to the cancellation of conference games during the 2020-21 schedule, all 10 men’s and nine women’s teams will compete in the 2021 championship. In prior years, only eight teams qualified for each league tournament.
The Mandalay Bay Events Center plays host to the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and hosted both the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game as well as the 2020 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship. Mandalay Bay also hosted the NBA G-League Winter Showcase in December 2019.
bdG Sports, in conjunction with MGM Resorts, will assist in managing the championships and administer a comprehensive health and safety plan for the event including use of an on-site medical center conducting both rapid antigen and PCR tests. All student-athletes, coaches and staff will be provided daily screenings and testing in accordance with NCAA recommendations, state and county restrictions, and contact tracing. Competitors also will be able to safely walk from their Mandalay Bay hotel rooms to the venue to compete in the championships without outside contact.
Additional safety protocols include dedicated meeting room space for each team, as well as sanitization of shared spaces such as on-site practice facilities, locker rooms, staff rooms, training areas and scorer’s table surfaces between each use. Team benches will be split into three appropriately distanced rows. Benches, basketballs and shared-use areas, such as media tables, will be sanitized at the start of each day and immediately upon the completion of each game.
All games in the Big West Basketball Championships will be covered on a variety of different ESPN platforms. All eight women’s contests, as well as the men’s First Round and Quarterfinal games, will appear on ESPN3. The men’s basketball Semifinals and Championship game will air on ESPN.
“Mandalay Bay provides the ideal campus in which to create a safe ‘stay and play’ environment for all 19 Big West teams,” said Brooks Downing, president and CEO of bdG Sports, in a news release. “After running two separate bubbles with success in both Las Vegas and Southwest Florida to start the season, we can implement our best practices as well as the same testing and safety protocols to assist Commissioner Butterly and his team at the Big West Conference in delivering two conference champions in March that are ready to move on to the NCAA Tournament.”
The Big West will continue monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the possibility of allowing limited crowds at the event. An official determination on attendance limits, spectator health and safety protocols, and ticket pricing will be made in the near future.