Big West announces future conference tournaments for three sports

The Big West Conference announced Friday an expansion of its conference tournaments.

The path to the postseason just got a whole lot easier for Cal State Bakersfield.

Following its fall meeting this week, the Big West Conference Board of Directors officially approved and announced Friday the addition of conference tournaments for women's volleyball, baseball and softball, meaning that all 19 sports sponsored by the conference will feature postseason play, possibly as soon as 2025.

