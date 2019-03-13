LAS VEGAS — Considering how inconsistent the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team was during the regular season, the Roadrunners were just as capable of losing in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament as they are of making it back to the title game.
With that said, No. 3 CSUB (14-16, 9-7 WAC) took care of a business with a 73-59 win over No. 6 Grand Canyon (7-19, 5-11) at Orleans Arena on Wednesday in the first round.
The Roadrunners took control of a close game with a 22-point third quarter in which it held the Lopes to 10. Senior guard Alexxus Gilbert scored a game-high 27 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers.
CSUB will get Thursday off, then face No. 2 Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
The Roadrunners beat GCU for the third time this year and ended the Lopes season for the second year in a row. All three of this season’s wins over GCU were by double digits.
CSUB led GCU, 33-29, at halftime. The Roadrunners recovered from an early 12-5 deficit to lead by as much as eight during the first 20 minutes.
Roadrunners redshirt senior guard JJ Johnson — who finished with 11 points — took over for a short burst in the third quarter. She hit two straight stepback jumpers and drew an offensive foul to put the Roadrunners up 11.
Then after a Johnson miss, Gilbert nailed an almost half court shot at the end of the shot clock. It gave the Roadrunners a 47-33 lead with 4:36 left in the third.
Playing more minutes than she had since Dec. 1, CSUB junior center Nina Carpenter tallied eight points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes. She got extended time as starter Vanessa Austin was in foul trouble.
Bakersfield native and Grand Canyon freshman Taylor Caldwell finished with seven points, four rebounds and two assists.
