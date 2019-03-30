Cal State Bakersfield baseball (14-14, 2-3 Western Athletic) scored five runs in the seventh inning to come back and beat visiting Seattle (6-18, 2-3), 7-5, at Hardt Field on Saturday. The series rubber match will be Sunday at 11 a.m.
The Roadrunners had trailed 5-1 before third baseman Tyler Jorgensen was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth for CSUB’s second run.
In the seventh, CSUB’s Cole Valletta started off with a pinch-hit triple. Valletta scored on an error at shortstop. With runners on the corners, Seattle pitcher Josh Thompson threw a wild pickoff attempt, allowing Noah Barba to score. He also hit the next batter.
Seattle replaced Thompson with Alden Huschle, who hit Sergio Robles to load the bases. Huschle walked the next man, Will Picketts, to tie the game at 5-5.
The Redhawks switched pitchers again before Jorgensen drove in a run with a single to the pitcher. CSUB’s Jassen Oliver ended the scoring with a groundout to second that was good enough to get Robles home. The Roadrunners scored five runs on only two hits in the inning.
Davonte Butler, who started for CSUB as a freshman but has been a reliever in his sophomore year, threw the final 4 2/3 innings. He gave up just one hit, didn’t allow a run and struck out five batters.
