Big stage awaits Liberty with regional bowl game at BC on Saturday night

Getting off to a fast start is imperative for the Liberty football team, and ninth-year head coach Bryan Nixon knows it.
In the Patriots’ 10 victories this year, the team has scored first in nine of them, with an early field goal in their season opener the lone exception.
Last week, Liberty made quick work of Fresno-Central, the three-time defending Central Section Division I champions, by scoring five first-half touchdowns in a 42-14 victory.
On Saturday night, Nixon and the Patriots (10-2) are hoping for similar early success when they host Pittsburg (9-2) in a Northern California Regional Division 1-A Bowl Game at Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the winner playing for a CIF State title next weekend at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
“We talk about coming out and playing fast,” said Nixon, whose team has outscored its opponents 331-85 in the first half this season. “Getting off to fast starts and being able to get the momentum. There’s nothing different than any other week. We want to come out and start fast.”
Liberty failed to grab that early momentum in each of its two losses this season, a hard-fought defensive battle in a 14-13 loss to Concord-Clayton Valley in Week 4, and then fell behind 14-0 early in a 28-21 loss to Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego the following week in a game accepted as a replacement game with just a few days' notice.
The Patriots haven’t lost since, cruising to their fourth-straight Southwest Yosemite League title, before blowing through Clovis, top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan and Central in successive weeks to capture their first section title since 2015.
“Our kids are playing at a very high level,” said Nixon, whose team has won seven straight games. “I think it's really good to see how they’re executing at the moment. I think the preseason prepared us for our league and postseason play. There’s a lot of things that happened during that time with travel or playing on a Saturday or playing on turf, all things that we can revert back to and our kids aren't saying, ‘Oh yeah, this is a first time for us.’ It’s things they’ve done before so they understand what’s coming.”
Liberty lost in its first-ever regional bowl game in 2015, falling 28-24 to Loomis-Del Oro on its own campus. This time, the Patriots will host the Pirates in a much larger venue, but a somewhat familiar stage. Liberty lost to Bakersfield High in the section semifinals at BC in 2016.
“It’s exciting for our kids and coaches and program, and we get to play up in a great venue,” Nixon said. “It’s just a good time to be able to play football in December.”
Pittsburg, ranked 23rd in the state by CalHiSports, is fresh off winning its first North Coast Section championship in 30 years, defeating a familiar Liberty foe, Clayton Valley, 28-14 last week.
“They’re a great football team,” said Nixon of Pittsburg. “You know when you’re playing football in December you’re going to play really good football teams that are very well-coached.”
Just how daunting a matchup Pittsburg represents might depend on the health of talented junior quarterback Jaden Rashada, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. In nine games this season, the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder has thrown for 2,004 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just four interceptions. He currently has offers from several NCAA Division I colleges, including Oregon, Auburn, Florida, UCLA, Ole Miss, Louisville, Colorado and Arkansas.
Rashada is expected to play, but if he can’t, the Pirates backup Christian Aguilar proved to be equally effective, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing in last week’s title game. He threw two TD passes to junior Rashid Williams and another to junior Zack Card as both went over 100 yards in receiving. For the season, the pair of combined for more than 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Pittsburg will also rely on speedy tailback Charles Brown Jr., a 5-7, 165-pound junior, who rushed for 930 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
“Offensively, they stretch it vertically,” said Nixon, who compared the Pirates to Central because of the way they spread the field and throw the ball more. “They have two quarterbacks that can throw the ball very well. Defensively, they keep things in front of them and don’t give up a lot of big plays.”
Liberty counters with a stout defense that has only allowed 14 points in the third quarter all season. The team is led by linebackers Will Kanavalov and Beckam Nillson, lineman Grant Buckey and defensive backs Jason Oliver, Luke Wattenbarger and Caleb Reiswig.
Offensively, the Patriots rely on a balanced attack, guided by senior quarterback Carson Woods, and a variety of talented skill players. Woods has thrown for 1,992 yards and 20 TDs, with just five interceptions on the season.
Woods has thrown seven scoring passes to Oliver, but will also rely heavily on Wattenbarger, Kresean Kizzy and Austin Pratt, who have combined for nearly 700 yards receiving and nine TDs.
But the key to Patriots figures to be junior Jalen Hankins, who missed the Buchanan game with a knee injury, and then returned with a knee brace last week and scored two touchdowns. He has run for 1,008 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Senior Grant Austin has also made valuable contributions and has rushed for 593 yards and nine TDs.
“Jalen is better than he was last week,” Nixon said. “We also have two outside-backers back this week, so I’m really pleased with our availability of kids. I think health-wise, this may be the healthiest we’ve been in a long time.”
That’s good news for the Patriots, who are looking to advance to the first state title game in school history.
“This game comes down to a lot of the normal things that you’d talk about,” Nixon said. “Who’s going to make the least amount of mistakes and who can capitalize if someone does.”