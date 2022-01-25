Big second-half powers BCHS past Golden Valley, 89-68

Unhappy with his team’s effort Tuesday night, Bakersfield Christian boys basketball coach Garrett Brown spent a little extra quality time on the bench with his starting unit.
The result was a 10-point halftime deficit to a talented Golden Valley squad, with all but two of the Eagles’ scoring coming from their reserves.
But following a somewhat spirited discussion in the locker room, BCHS responded with perhaps its best half of the season.
Led by senior Jackson Tucker, who took just one shot during limited action in the first half, Bakersfield Christian nearly doubled its first-half output in the third quarter, pulling away for an 89-68 South Yosemite League victory.
“No energy … no effort … no toughness … we came out flat,” Brown said. “We thought we were going to walk all over them. And you can’t win like that. When you’ve had as much success as we’ve had the last two-and-a-half years, people want to beat you.
"We haven’t lost a league game since 2019. And that team over there, they’re seniors now, and they have some pride, and they’ve developed as players, and they’re really talented. And if you come out, and you don’t match their energy and effort, it’s going to look the way it did in the first half.”
Unless you count a mishandled lob pass and a three-quarter-court heave to end the third quarter, Tucker didn’t miss a shot in the second half, pouring in all of his game-high 30 points in the final 16 minutes.
“The first half we came out with a slow start,” Tucker said. “We had a scouting report. We didn’t really follow it. That was out fault. And in the second half we definitely picked up our energy.”
Trailing 30-20 at the break, the Eagles’ 6-foot-4 senior scored his team’s first seven points of the third quarter, and eventually capped BCHS’s scoring with his sixth 3-pointer of the second half.
“(Coach Brown) definitely wasn’t happy in the first half, but I understand I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to,” said Tucker, who had 17 points in the third quarter. “He definitely lit a fire under me and I came out in the second half ready to fire.”
Tucker’s play was contagious. Senior guards Erick Chaney and Zach Hiebert also heated up, specifically in a 39-point third quarter, finished off by a steal and layin by Chaney that gave his team a 59-47 lead with 15 seconds left in the period.
Chaney, who had just two free throws in the first half, had 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter and finished with three 3’s. Bakersfield Christian (11-7, 3-0) had 17 from long distance in the game, coming from six different players.
“We talked to them at halftime and said ‘this is a good ballclub and they’re ranked the highest in the city for a reason,’” Bulldogs coach Jayson Heard said. “And they’re going to make an adjustment and they’re not going to come out flat against you, and just let you extend the lead.”
Golden Valley (12-5, 1-1) opened the game with an 8-0 start, fueled by a 1-2-2 zone defense that produced turnovers on BCHS’s first four possessions. Senior guard Jermain Dabbs 10 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs edged out to an 18-12 lead.
The lead ballooned to 28-12 midway through the second quarter, thanks to a 10-0 run, capped by a rebound bucket by Markell Brooks. Brooks finished with 18. Kemonte Jackson had 13 and J’Len Slaughter added six for Golden Valley.
“I think for us, really, it’s a growth process,” Heard said. “For us it’s more the body language and beating ourselves with what we don’t do consistently. Pointing fingers … arguing … getting away from everything that worked well. And that’s part of our maturation process. Learning how to handle success, learning to continually grow into success, and that’s what this group has been about. That’s why they’re even in this position to begin with. So again, it’s another test on the chin for them, and we’ll come back ready next time to go get ‘em.”
But with Bakersfield Christian starting on the bench, the Eagles cut into the lead with an 8-0 run of their own and trailed 28-20 on a 3-pointer by Quinnton Ocampo, one of three he had on the night. He finished with 11 points.
BCHS also received a spark from junior guard Michael Shafic, who had seven of his 10 points in the first half.
But Brown was obviously not satisfied, and let his team know it during intermission.
“That was probably the most animated I’ve been in any halftime speech since I’ve been here,” Brown said. “I hope that I don’t have to do that again. But if I do, and that’s the way they’re going to respond, then I will.
“As disappointed as I was with their effort and energy in the first half, I’m as proud of them for their effort and energy, togetherness and toughness in the second half. Hopefully this is a stepping stone for us. We have 10 more regular-season games before playoffs, and we need to start … we’ve been up-and-down all year, and now we need to start going up.”