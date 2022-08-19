Big plays power Highland past Stockdale in season opener, 24-14

With momentum beginning to swing in Stockdale’s favor and Highland clinging to a three-point lead late in Thursday’s season opener, the Scots needed a big play.
And on a third-and-10 from their own 21, they got it.
JoJo Mata connected with Manny Veleta on a 40-yard pass play and six plays later teammate Adrian Juarez rumbled 17 yards for a touchdown to give Highland the cushion it needed in a 24-14 victory at Scotland Yard.
“I think obviously to start the season, any win’s important, but hopefully it gives us some confidence moving forward, to keep working, knowing where we are and where we want to be,” Highland coach Michael Gutierrez said. “This was a good starting point to hopefully get us to our end of the season goal.”
It was a night of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Scots.
Juarez finished with 113 yards on 22 carries with two scores, including his final TD, where he appeared to be stopped at the line, broke two tackles and bounced outside before sprinting along the sideline to cap the game’s scoring with 6:24 to play.
Earlier in the game, the 5-foot-7, 165-pound senior finished off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge that gave Highland a 17-7 lead with 2:57 left in the third quarter.
“We told our guys at the beginning of the year, with this new league, we were going to have some challenges, and we needed to prove that we belonged there,” said Gutierrez, whose team moved from the Southeast Yosemite League to the South Yosemite Valley League this season where the Scots are grouped with Bakersfield High, Bakersfield Christian, Independence and Ridgeview. “And our line did a great job of stepping up. I mean they really just moved the ball for us. Some of the guys were playing both ways for us so we couldn’t be prouder.”
The third-quarter scoring drive was set up when Diego Duenas recovered a fumble — his second of the game. The Scots junior safety also recovered a fumble to halt a Mustang drive deep in Highland territory with 24.7 seconds in the first half with his team clinging to a 10-7 lead.
“All throughout the week we were practicing their formations, and we had a great scout team that helped us get prepared,” Duenas said. “And then during the game we noticed they made some changes and we all just communicated with each other. It’s a great feeling to know that the whole team worked together to get that, it’s a great feeling.”
Stockdale opened the game in impressive fashion, taking the opening kickoff and marching 70 yards on 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Izaak Herrera with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
“We’re so close,” Stockdale coach Brett Shelton said. “We made a lot of key mistakes. A lot. But once we’re rolling, I’m pretty confident where we’re headed which is nice. The kids never hung their heads or gave up, not even on the last play when they were down by two scores. They’re still flying around. You can always coach guys like that.”
Herrera finished 12 of 18 for 149 yards passing and also rushed for 60 yards on 15 carries. His biggest contribution came on a third-and-11 play early in the fourth quarter when he connected with Charles Young on a 41-yard scoring pass.
Herrera rolled to his right on the play and lofted a pass to Young, who made a leaping catch around the 10-yard line, turned and sprinted into the end zone to trim Highland’s lead to 17-14 with 10:53 to play in the game. Young finished with four catches for 83 yards and also rushed for 61 yards on seven carries.
But after forcing the Scots into a third-and-long situation, Mata connected with Veleta, helping Highland regain control.
“We just practice, not hanging our head and striking back even harder,” said Mata of countering Stockdale’s momentum-changing touchdown. “It was very important for us to come out and get the win tonight. We came out here and played our best. We did what we had to do and got the win at the end of the day.”
Mata finished 6 of 10 passing for 102 yards and rushed for 76 yards and a score, a 17-yard TD run that tied the game at 7-7 with 3:01 left in the first quarter.
“We know we have some guys who can carry the ball and run the ball, but it all starts with that line,” Gutierrez said. “Our line has done a great job preparing and working, I mean they played their butts off tonight. It really showed at the end of the game the way we were able to control the clock, keep the ball moving and get the final touchdown.”
Highland junior Peter Parra nailed a 25-yard field goal with 4:40 left in the second quarter to give his team a 10-7 lead. It was a sloppy first half for both teams, combining for three turnovers and 135 yards in penalties.
Trailing by 10 points late, Stockdale drove past midfield, and were aided by a personal foul on Highland that moved the ball to the Scots’ 29. But Nick Gonzales had two of his game-high three sacks on the next four plays, the final of which stopped Herrera for a two-yard loss on a fourth-and-19 play. Stockdale’s Carson Steen also had a big night defensively with two interceptions.
“We always say we want to have 11 guys swarming to the ball, and we did a great job of swarming, even at the end,” Gutierrez said. “We made sure to put pressure, our DBs did a good job of staying back … our guys did a great job of listening to the calls and flying to the football and making the plays that they needed to.”
Highland 24, Stockdale 14
SHS 7-0-0-7—14
HHS 7-3-7-7—24
First quarter
S—Herrera 11 run (Patino kick), 6:44
H—Mata 17 run (Parra kick), 3:01
Second quarter
Parra 25 FG, 4:40
Third quarter
Juarez 1 run (Parra kick), 2:57
Fourth quarter
Young 41 pass from Herrera (Patino kick), 10:53
Juarez 17 run (Parra kick), 6:24
Statistics
Rushing—SHS: Young 7-61, Herrera 15-60, Ben Spears 8-10, Pena 6-10, Hiang 1-7, Brady Spears 2-1, Rush 1-(-2). HHS: Juarez 22-113, Mata 14-76, Venegas 3-30, Safa 1-5.
Passing—SHS: Herrera 12-18-1-149. HHS: Mata 6-10-2-102.
Receiving—SHSYoung 4-83, Steen 3-44, Hiang 1-10, Jones 1-8, Pierce 1-7, Ben Spears 1-0, Rush 1-(-3). HHS: Veleta 4-84, Solis 110, Gonzales 1-8.
W-L: Highland 1-0, Stockdale 0-1.
JV: Highland 15, Stockdale 6.