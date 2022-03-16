BHS standout Hayden, Independence's Brown lead Blue squads to wins in Kern County All-Star Game

With the Green squad rallying late, it was Erica Hayden who stepped up.
The Bakersfield High senior scored seven of her game-high 12 points, including a jumper from the top of the key to clinch a 64-46 victory for the Blue team in Wednesday’s night’s Sixth Kern County All-Star Game at Centennial.
With modified scoring rules that added up the two teams’ scores after three quarters and then added 16 points to the leading team's total, the Blue squad carried an eight-point lead into the final period.
Hayden’s Driller teammate Alexis Killebrew nailed a 3-pointer to open the quarter and Highland’s Mia Ferguson followed with a basket inside off a pass from Arvin’s Leslie Medina to trim the Blue’s lead to 47-42.
“I’m really sad that this might be my last one (in Kern County),” said Hayden, who is unsigned but is expecting to play out of the area next year in college. “But it felt great to come out here and play with some people I normally play against.”
Hayden, who was named the game’s most outstanding player, followed with an acrobatic basket inside. Liberty’s Dylan Cook then scored off a steal and Hayden followed with another basket on a coast-to-coast move to make it 53-44.
“To come out with this trophy was nice,” Hayden said. “I knew what I was coming for.”
Ferguson scored again to trim the lead to 53-46, but it was the last points for the Green.
A pull-up 3-pointer by Frontier’s Sabrina Works and another long-range shot by Bakersfield High’s Madison Johnson sparked the final 11-0 run, finished off by Hayden’s game-winner.
Kiillebrew finished with a team-high 10 points, including three from beyond the arc, to earn offensive player of the game. The Blue team’s Christiana Belt, a senior from West High, was named the defensive player of the game.
Works finished with 10 points, while Frontier’s Grace Lippincott and Stockdale’s Shaelyn Turner scored six apiece for the Blue team. Turner, who made two 3s in the game, followed that up by winning the 3-point contest.
Bakersfield High’s Kyla Wandick had seven points and Ferguson added six for the blue team.
The game was played as it should be, with plenty of smiles and free-flowing shots from most everybody who played. It also matched up teammates and also gave some league rivals an opportunity to play together on the same team.
During one moment, Hayden and Killebrew wound up matched up on each other. Killebrew nailed a 3-pointer at one end, and Hayden followed by banking in a 3-pointer from 30 feet out.
“It was tough, we said we weren’t going to guard each other,” Hayden said. “During one moment we had to guard each other and we just tried to have fun. That’s what it was all about.”
In the boys game, Independence senior Cameron Brown scored a game-high 23 points and made his mark with several nifty passes, to lead the Blue Squad to an 88-77 victory.
“It was a great experience,” Brown said. “I had so much fun with people from rival schools that I don’t get to talk to all the time. I’m just happy that my last high school game went the way it went.”
The 6-foot-5 guard began to heat up in the second quarter after the Blue squad finished the first quarter with a 25-18 lead.
Brown, who won the pregame dunk contest, scored 10 straight points during one stretch, including a four-point play — four blue boxes were taped onto the court from about 40 feet away to give team’s a chance at an extra point — that gave his team a 24-13 lead in the quarter.
After a scoreless third quarter, Brown was at it again, edging his team closer to a victory with a pair of free throws and a step-back 3-pointer.
The Blue squad led 66-60 after three quarters, setting in motion an all-star scoring rule that the first team to reach 88 points would win the game.
After Stockdale’s Adeola Adekoba scored four straight points as part of a 6-0 run to pull the Red team to within 82-75, Kemonte Jackson of Golden Valley nailed a 3, and Bakersfield Christian’s Erick Chaney converted a three-point play to close out the game. Jackson finished with 17 points.
It was a big night for Chaney, who won the 3-point contest and posted the only perfect 40-point score in the first-round of the dunk contest. He finished with 13 points to help support Brown, who was named the game’s outstanding player. Frontier’s Ty Silva contributed 12 points for the Blue.
Chaney’s BCHS teammate, Jackson Tucker, scored a team-high 18 points for the Red team and was named the offensive player of the game, with Adekoba earning defensive player of the game honors. Adekoba added 14 points, as well.
West High point guard Stephon Brooks scored the game’s first six points and finished with 13, with North High’s Noah Wright adding 11.