The Bakersfield High boys wrestling team had eight wrestlers reach the final, with six taking home custom acoustic guitars as champions of the second South Yosemite Conference tournament at North High on Wednesday.
Josiah Hill, the No. 1 ranked heavyweight in the state, capped off the night with a 13-3 decision over Frontier's Jake Andrews. It was Hill's second victory over Andrews in the last week. Hill pinned Andrews in the Southwest Yosemite League championship final at Frontier on Thursday.
Earlier in the night, Hill pinned West's Andrew Sanchez to reach the final. Andrews pinned East's Cesar Cuevas in the other semifinal.
Hill's teammates also enjoyed plenty of success.
Chente Trujillo (195) and DJ Weimer (152) pinned both their opponents, and Adrian Juarez (138), Jaden Sanchez (160) and Daniel Lobos (170) each won titles.
Frontier, North and Ridgeview also had two champions.
The Titans' Ty Sheperd (220) and Derrek Alcantar (113), Stars' Anthony Ornelaz (126) and Javier Ocampo (145), and Wolf Pack's Sebastian Jara (106) and Justin Spainhoward (182) posted finals victories.
Foothill's Shane Corona (120) and Everardo Rueda (132) of Golden valley also went home champions.
In the girls action, Ridgeview led the way with four individual champions.
Mariah Armendariz got things started with a pair of pins to win at 101, and teammates Genesis Quirarte (111), Maliya Castillo (170) and Monique Bravo (235) duplicated the feat.
Other girls champions include: South's Lilmary Cobbins (121) and Sbeydr Hernandez (150), Alyssa Valdivia of Frontier (106), Foothill's Ariana Juarez (116), Yasmine Scherer of North (126), Gabby Machado of Highland (131), Golden Valley's Aliana Left (137), Oriana Morales of BHS (143), Stockdale's Ehireme Ohens (160) and Gracie Lane of Centennial (189).
