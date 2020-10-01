At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Ricky Easterwood Jr. is hard to miss.
That’s especially true on the football field where Bakersfield High’s quarterback showed off his strong throwing arm with 12 completions for more than 40 yards last season.
But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing cancellation of high school athletics the past six months, Easterwood is set to open his senior season in virtual anonymity among as he travels through uncharted territory with the current college recruiting landscape.
“It really sucks because I was thinking this is the year that I was going to go out a show what I can do, but now I’m like, ‘Am I even going to get a senior season?’” Easterwood said. “Do I have enough film from last season to show people what I’ve got? Do I need to make a video or something just to show my abilities and what I can do? It’s just different and no other class can say they’ve been through it, because it’s never happened to anyone else before. There’s no one to really ask questions to because this is a first-time thing.”
In the meantime, Easterwood continues to workout at his in-home gym, works on cardio with his Driller teammate Blaine Abbott and gets in some throws at his neighborhood park a couple days a week. All in hopes of being able to play his senior season, that is tentatively scheduled to start the first week of January.
“To be honest with you, I don’t really know at this point,” Easterwood said. “I honestly have no idea what’s going to happen. I hope something comes, but if it doesn’t … at the end of the day, if I’m going somewhere where I can play football and get an education, that’s what I want.”
Season or not, Easterwood is expected to have some offers. He’s already been contacted by NAIA, Division II and Division III schools. He also has a 4.29 GPA, something that second-year BHS coach Michael Stewart says sets him apart from other recruits.
“Rick is academically sound to go anywhere in the country,” Stewart said. “He’s definitely an Ivy League type kid, a Stanford guy, but he really can play anywhere. So it’s just going to be a matter of the opportunity to go show what he can do.
“Hopefully, that can maybe level the playing field for a kid like him who has excellent grades and film. You’re able to get a kid in at a program that he may not have gotten into had there not been (the COVID-19 pandemic). So what a lot of college coaches are doing now, they’re relying on high school coaches to get them certain information. Obviously we’re limited on what we can actually do with our particular players, just because of the distancing. But we still have these opportunities to communicate with the colleges and things like that. So I think kids like Rick actually move up the food chain in my opinion because they’re really going to be looking at those academics first.”
Easterwood’s intelligence in the classroom has translated on the field. It’s something Stewart noticed in his initial meeting with his new quarterback, a brief encounter, but one that left a lasting impression on the new coach prior to last season.
“He seemed to be really excited from Day 1 for the opportunity to show what he can do,” Stewart said. “And he hasn’t really looked back. I feel he’s really made strides in his leadership and his confidence and having more command of the huddle. But now coming back as a senior, I really want to see how now it plays out when you are the upperclassmen.
“The quarterback is the person that everyone is looking toward, especially offensively when he’s in that huddle. You want to be able to look your quarterback in the eye when he says, ‘hey guys, let’s go. We have 10 seconds left on the clock, let’s go move the ball.’ That’s the type of thing that he does, and as we would say in the old days, he’s a gamer.”
In his first varsity season as a starter, Easterwood threw for 1,487 yards and 12 touchdowns, with seven interceptions in 10 games last year before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the second quarter of the regular-season finale against Liberty.
Now nearly a full year later, Easterwood has fully healed and is eager to get back to work on the field, still hoping to catch the eye of a Division I college scout.
“I feel I have the ability to play as a Division I, it’s just getting seen at the right time and being in the right place,” Easterwood said. “I always feel like they see you on that one throw or they see that film and say they like this guy. I kind of feel like it’s a little bit of who you know, too. That helps spread your name so they get a chance to look at you.”
Stewart is also confident that his quarterback can play at the highest level. He believes Easterwood has all the intangibles necessary, something he witnesses each day in practice and on Friday nights.
“It’s his competitiveness and his attention to detail, Stewart said. “Last year, when we would have our early morning practices, Rick would literally be the first one in. He and our offensive coordinator would already be out there by the time I would arrive. And I said to myself, ‘Ok, this kid is a little bit different.’ He’s the type of kid who arrives early and leaves late, and wants to make every throw in practice.
“With Rick, I would say the sky’s the limit. He obviously got some quality playing time last year, and played well. I’m really looking forward to this year to seal some deals on some things. I’m definitely looking for Rick to lead the troops. I’ve placed a lot of responsibility on him as a guy who leads on and off the field. So I’m just really praying hard that we get this season in because I think what people will see is a guy that they will say, ‘this guy is legit.’”