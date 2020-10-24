When he first stepped onto the Bakersfield High campus, Arik Smith had big dreams, packaged in a small body.
It was 2007, and Smith was a 5-foot-1, 95-pound freshman, with lofty aspirations of someday becoming a professional basketball player.
Although the diminutive guard showcased plenty of talent over the next four years, Smith’s lack of size played a large part in him being overshadowed a bit by his teammate and back-court mate Tyrone Wallace, who went on to star at Cal and has played three seasons in the NBA.
As it turns out, it was all preparation toward helping Smith’s dreams come true. Now, nearly a decade since his high school graduation, the 6-1, 185-pound Smith has made a name for himself overseas and is just two weeks from the start of his sixth season of professional basketball.
"Obviously it was a bit of a long shot back then, but I sure I hoped I would have been (playing pro),” said Smith, who played two seasons each at Division III Wisconsin-River Falls and Cal Lutheran, growing nearly five inches during that time. “It was something I was definitely aiming for.”
After two seasons in Italy, followed by stops in Sweden and Slovakia, Smith is settling in for his second season playing for Belfius Mons-Hainaut, one of the top professional teams in Belgium’s EuroMillions Basketball League.
During his blossoming pro career, Smith has amassed an impressive resume. He was voted the top guard in the Swedish Basketball League in 2017-18 after averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also made 43.6 percent of his 3-pointers and accumulated several highlight-reel dunks, showcasing a vertical jump estimated to be between 35 and 40 inches.
“I think being short actually helped with that,” said Smith, who averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season. “In high school, going to the rim is hard when you’re 5-1 freshmen year or a 5-5 sophomore. So I’ve always been able to shoot and then when I got taller it became easier to go to the rim. My athleticism matched with my height. They kind of complement each other.”
Smith’s ability to shoot from long range and finish at the rim earned him playoff MVP honors in Slovakia in 2018-19, which led to his opportunity to play in Belgium last year.
Although small in stature, his freshman year coach Garrett Brown said Smith’s talent was undeniable.
“He played football his freshman year so he came kind of late,” said Brown, who coached Bakersfield Christian to Central Section Division III and SoCal Regional titles last year. “But I just remember this little kid coming in, and I was like, ‘He can play a little bit.’”
It didn’t take long for Brown’s confidence in Smith to grow. During an early-season tournament at Bakersfield Christian, Smith defied his small stature, and dominated the action.
“He single-handedly scored like 15 straight points in the fourth quarter and we won the tournament championship,” Brown said. “And I was like, 'man, we just have to get him the ball every time down.' And he did the same thing in the Stockdale Tournament and I just knew then that he was going to be something special. He was little, but he didn’t back down from anybody.”
Smith, who sprouted to 5-7 by his junior year, had a similar effect on Drillers varsity coach Greg Burt. During an upset of Fresno-Central during that season, Smith made what turned out to be the game-winning 3-pointer late in the game, banking in a desperation 27-footer from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down.
“I don’t think anyone would have predicted him playing (professionally) just seeing how big he was in high school,” Burt said. “If you look at him now. He’s grown. He definitely did not have that body in high school. I remember seeing him later and thinking he could have played Division I basketball had he looked like that in high school. No question.”
With his ability and athleticism, and the added size, Burt was struck recently that that combination could have led to another professional career fro Smith, under different circumstances.
“I was watching a football game the other day, and I don’t know why I thought about it, but had Arik looked like this as a senior, he could have played Division I football,” Burt said. “I was thinking, he could be in the NFL as a wide receiver, as athletic as he is. He was a late bloomer and it’s really paid off for him. And he’s worked extremely hard, too.”
As part of his contract with Belfius Mons-Hainaut, which is located in Mons, Willonia, Belgium, more than 5,500 miles from Bakersfield, Smith’s salary has continued to grow each year. He’s also given a car to use during the season and lives in his own two-story apartment just a 40-second drive away from where the team plays, Mons Arena. His only expenses are his food, phone bill and car insurance.
Smith, who will turn 27 in December, still has aspirations of playing in the NBA, but also realizes, just as it was as an undersized high school player, it’s a long shot.
“I wouldn’t leave Europe to play in the G-League,” Smith said. “If I made it high enough up in Europe where I got an NBA opportunity, then yeah, but I definitely wouldn’t leave this path that I’m on to go to the G-League. It would be like backstepping or backtracking. It would be too big of a gamble.
"At this point my salary is going up every year, I’m progressing throughout Europe, so at this point it would be too big of a gamble to go to the G-League and to try to fight the politics that come with that.
"You also have to think about how many guys there are in Europe. Even in the G-League there’s guys that are averaging 28, 29 points a night and they're still not getting an opportunity to play in the NBA. And I would have to take less money just for the opportunity to possibly go to the NBA, which at my age, is already hard to make.”
So as Smith prepares for the start of another professional season, he is content to play in Europe for the foreseeable future. He typically has other opportunities to play in different countries each season, but with the current situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith opted to re-sign to play in Belgium this year.
“It was more the COVID situation,” said Smith, who comes home to live with his family in Bakersfield during the offseason. “A lot of the market was up in the air. Teams were going bankrupt, a lot of teams didn’t have the money. My team offered me more to come back, plus we were going to play in the Champions League qualifier, and we’re guaranteed a spot in the FIBA World Cup, which is something I haven’t done yet.
“So with everything combined, it was just a smart decision for me to stay … it would have been dumb for me to look to play somewhere else. There was no need for me to take a gamble when I had a good situation sitting right in front of me.”
As he continues to move through the prime of his career, Smith occasionally thinks about life after basketball.
“That’s kind of up in the air,” Smith said. “I obviously enjoy the game and I want to continue to play until I don’t feel like I need to or I feel like content with what I’ve done and I’m ready to start my new journey. Somedays I think to myself that I want to play until I’m 31 and I want to start the next part of my life, but sometimes I say I want to play as long as I can.
“I guess when that time comes I’ll know, but I just know that that time’s not right now. There’s some times when I think I want to get out before my body deteriorates, and I want to get out while I’m still healthy. Also it’s really hard to maintain a social life with the people I care about when I’m always gone. So there’s that part too, and a lot of things to consider. I guess when that comes, I’ll know it’s time. All I know, it’s not time yet.”