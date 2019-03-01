Even though Taylor Caldwell is only a freshman, Grand Canyon women’s basketball head coach Nicole Powell isn’t afraid to use the word “elite.”
Powell has said it to her staff and reaffirmed the statement in a recent interview.
“She’s defending at an elite level,” Powell said of Caldwell.
Caldwell, a Bakersfield High School graduate, has taken on a growing role in her first season with the Lopes. She’s made 13 straight starts, defends the opponent’s top player and is second on the team with 31.6 minutes per game average. GCU will play at Cal State Bakersfield at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a homecoming game for Caldwell.
“I’ve learned a lot and I’ve just improved my game all around, especially the mental aspect,” Caldwell said of her first college season.
Caldwell is listed a 5 feet, 9 inches tall. That’s tied for second shortest on the team. But she’s taller than any of CSUB’s guards. That height is a key part of her defensive success, Caldwell said, along with her footwork and athleticism.
She tries to stay in front of her assignment and said the length of her arms helps her contest shots even if she’s a step or two away.
In Grand Canyon’s win over conference-leader New Mexico State, Caldwell defended last season’s player of the year and this season’s WAC scoring leader, 5-foot-11 senior Brooke Salas. Caldwell kept Salas under her season averages in points and field goal percentage while forcing her to commit more turnovers.
Beyond just using her athleticism, Caldwell has figured out during the year how to use angles to take away passing lanes and driving opportunities, Powell said.
“We’re asking her to buckle down and make plays on the defensive end,” Powell said. “She’s figuring out the angles. She’s figuring out how to play without fouling. She’s figuring out how to guard elite shooters. She’s figuring out how to guard elite drivers.”
Her contributions aren’t limited to the defensive end. Caldwell has averaged 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She had a career-high 15 points in that win against NMSU.
There were instances in the first month of the season when Caldwell turned the ball over as many as seven or 10 times in game. In the last four games combined, though, she’s had six total turnovers.
“There’s been moments in games this season when she’s just taken over,” Powell said. “It’s not every game because she’s a freshman. But that potential and that talent is there. I’m just really excited with how she’s handled the season.”
An ankle injury from her senior year at BHS limited Caldwell in the preseason and earlier in the year (it might require surgery after the season, she said).
She made one start in her first eight games before breaking into the starting lineup for good.
Powell said it was a matter of consistency, especially with her defense, that earned Caldwell a spot among the starters. Caldwell said it was a product of extra film sessions and workouts with GCU assistant Brad Langston that made up for the injury setting her back.
Getting out of Bakersfield was one of Caldwell’s main criteria in choosing a college. But now that she’s been in Phoenix for several months, she’s missing home a lot more than she thought she would — especially her grandmother’s home-cooked meals.
“I’ve been waiting all year to come to Bakersfield to play,” Caldwell said.
There will be plenty of family members in the Icardo Center to watch her Saturday.
“Maybe a whole section,” Caldwell estimated.
“It’s a big deal for her to come home,” Powell said.
