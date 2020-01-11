The Bakersfield Californian
The Bakersfield High girls basketball team continued its local dominance Friday night at Garces, cruising to a 58-16 victory.
The two-time defending Central Section champions shook off a slow start, scoring the final 12 points of the first quarter before outscoring the Rams 20-0 in the second to build a 42-7 halftime lead.
Sophomore Erica Hayden and senior teammates Taylor Linzie and Ray Vaughn had eight points apiece to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Drillers (14-2, 2-0), who had 12 different players score.
The Rams (1-10, 0-2), who start two freshman, managed to stay close for most of the first quarter, pulling to within 10-7 on a 3-pointer by junior point guard Addisyn McMurtrey with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
But Bakersfield turned up the pressure, scoring the next 40 points, building a 50-7 lead on a steal and basket by Vaughn with 2:50 left in the third quarter.
McMurtrey, who finished with a team-high eight points, ended the drought when she scored on a baseline drive 20 seconds later.
But back-to-back steals by Hayden led to two easy baskets to close out the quarter, giving BHS its biggest lead of the game at 55-9. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Garces freshman Mia D’Amato scored four of her six points in the final quarter.
