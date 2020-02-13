In a season full of making statements, the Bakersfield High girls basketball team was heard loud and clear Thursday night at North High.
With the first South Yosemite Conference girls basketball championship on the line, the Drillers were at the top of their game.
Erica Hayden tied a career high with 18 points, and also added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead top-seeded BHS to a 56-37 victory over No. 2 Tehachapi.
“I just came out here and wanted to show everyone what I could do when I need to,” Hayden said. “And I think I did that tonight. We’ve all worked so hard. Our first goal was to win league and we did that. And then it was to win this tournament. Now we just have to keep things going heading into the playoffs.”
Bakersfield High took control of the game from the opening tip, scoring the first six points of the game en route to a 22-6 first-quarter lead. Taylor Linzie hit two 3-pointers and had eight points in the first quarter. Hayden also had eight of her 10 first-half points in the opening quarter.
“We talked about it all week, how important it was to get out to a quick start because we haven’t been doing that,” Drillers coach Rashaan Shehee said. “We did what we were supposed to do and kept the intensity.”
Tehachapi’s Teagan Thurman began to find her rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 11 of her 14 first-half points in the period, but it wasn’t enough to make much of a dent in the Drillers’ lead. BHS led 33-18 at the break.
As it turned out, Thurman and Hayden were just getting warmed up.
Hayden scored Bakersfield’s first eight points of the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers and a basket off a back-door cut that gave the Drillers a 41-21 lead with 5:25 left in the third quarter.
Despite having an off shooting night, Thurman did her best to keep her team in the game. She finished with 20 points and 20 rebounds, but the Warriors (18-2) got no closer than 12 points in the second half.
Ray Vaughn had 10 points and Linzie added nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists for BHS. Sara Heier had nine points for Tehachapi, making 3 of 6 from long range.
“I’m really happy with the way we’re playing right now,” Shehee said. “We’re peaking at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.