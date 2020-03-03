Bakersfield High knew it was going to have a big challenge in Tuesday’s opening round of the SoCal Regional boys basketball playoffs.
Facing a much-taller Santa Maria-St. Joseph squad, the undersized Drillers gave the Knights everything they could handle before falling 54-43.
St. Joseph tandem of big men Jincho Rivera and Sam Bazunga combined for 37 points, including 10 in the decisive fourth quarter. Rivera had 19 and Bazunga added 18.
BHS (23-8) trailed 37-27 at the half, but opened the second half with three straight 3-pointers and eventually trimmed the lead to 39-38 with an 11-2 run.
But Buzunga scored six straight points to open the fourth quarter to build the lead back to 50-40, and the Drillers never challenged for the lead after that.
David Whatley had a team-high 14 points to lead the Drillers, who made seven 3-pointers to stay close. Josh Geary had 11 points and Ryan McGee added 10 for BHS.
