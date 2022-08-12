 Skip to main content
BCSD set to add esports, hopes to engage new group of students

As local schools seek new ways to keep students engaged and foster bonds between classmates, esports continues to grow in Kern County.

This fall, Bakersfield City School District will become the next governing body to offer competitive gaming as an activity for students. BCSD will begin with three initial middle schools, then hope to expand to its remaining junior highs the following semester, said Virtual Learning Coordinator Rayshell Fambrough.

