BCHS wins pair of Central Section titles

Years from now, the Bakersfield Christian boys tennis and golf teams will look back at Tuesday’s trip to Tulare with fond memories.
As a special reminder, both teams will have a Central Section championship plaque as a reminder.
The No. 6 Eagles tennis team finished off an amazing run through the Division III playoffs, capped by Tuesday’s 6-0 victory over top-seeded Tulare Union.
BCHS outscored its four opponents 30-3 in a postseason that also featured wins over No. 3 Atascadero and No. 2 Hanford-Sierra Pacific.
The victory was a bit of retribution for the Eagles, who lost 5-4 to Sierra Pacific in last year’s title match.
“I think the kids felt like they had something to prove,” first-year Bakerfield Christian coach Rod Wallace said. “We really picked up our play as the season went on and kept improving and focused on what we needed to do,”
No. 1 singles player Ryan Bashirtash, who was fourth at the section individual tournament last weekend, defeated Tulare’s Tyler Steelman, 6-3, 6-0, and freshman Zeb Duket swept past David Valdovinos, 6-0, 6-0, to get the team off to a quick start.
Josh Banducci beat Mauricio Lopez Flores, 6-2, 6-3, Austin Cusator defeated Reul Rivera 6-3, 6-3 and David Meshreky and Beneditto Caroccio posted straight-set victories.
“The kids dug down deep right down to the end,” said Wallace. “They told themselves ‘this was our year,’ and they just had to go out and do it.”
For Duket and Cusator, it was a continuation of their strong showing at the individual tournament at Garces on Saturday. The two entered as the No. 11 seed in doubles play, but scored two upset wins and finished fourth.
Just 10 minutes away, on the opposite side of Highway 99, Bakersfield Christian’s golf team was having similar success.
The Eagles’ Eric Schroeder finished fourth with a 72 at Tulare Golf Course to lead his team to the section Division II championship.
BCHS’ team total of 386 was four shots better than second-place Santa Maria-St. Joseph.
Schroeder’s round was one shot better than teammate Isaac Wells, who tied for fifth, with Andrew Yacoub finishing tied for eighth with a 76.
Blaize Radar shot an 83, followed by Payton Richey’s 84 to account for the team’s scoring total. Cash McClain had an 86.