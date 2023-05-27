BCHS Baseball-3_500007388

Bakersfield Christian's Logan Templeton dives into second base against Lompoc in Tuesday's Central Section semifinals at BCHS. The Eagles scored five runs in the sixth inning on Friday night to defeat Cabrillo for the Division II championship at Visalia's Valley Strong Ballpark.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Visibly unhappy with a trio of questionable calls, Bakersfield Christian regrouped and delivered a knockout blow in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night.

Tied a 3-3 with the Central Section Division II baseball championship hanging in the balance, the top-seeded Eagles erupted for five runs and then closed out the game with a double play for an 8-3 victory over No. 3 Lompoc-Cabrillo at Visalia’s Valley Strong Ballpark.

