Visibly unhappy with a trio of questionable calls, Bakersfield Christian regrouped and delivered a knockout blow in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night.
Tied a 3-3 with the Central Section Division II baseball championship hanging in the balance, the top-seeded Eagles erupted for five runs and then closed out the game with a double play for an 8-3 victory over No. 3 Lompoc-Cabrillo at Visalia’s Valley Strong Ballpark.
The title is the school’s second in the past three years. BCHS (25-7) won the Division IV crown in 2021.
Junior catcher Daniel Aguirre provided the biggest blow in the decisive inning with a two-run single to cap a wild sixth inning that started when Shaine Heriford was hit by a pitch.
Luke Mann then reached on a sacrifice bunt after he collided with the Cabrillo first baseman, and during the ensuing confusion, sprinted to second as Heriford galloped to third.
The go-ahead run scored on a squeeze bunt by Trent Martin, with Mann coming home on a sacrifice fly by Logan Templeton to make it 5-3. Diego Sanchez followed with an RBI-single, setting the stage for Aguirre’s timely hit.
Bakersfield Christian left-hander Toby Twist got the start, but he was uncharacteristically wild, walking five and hitting two batters in 4 ⅓ innings, while also striking out seven. He exited the game leading 3-2 with runners on first and second.
Chris Hernandez came on in relief, striking out the first batter he faced before giving up a game-tying RBI-single to Spencer Gallimore to drive home Gabe Barraza, who was called safe on a close play at home.
The Eagles appeared to have tied the game on a perfect squeeze bunt, but Templeton was called out on yet another close play at the plate and the score remained tid at 3-3.
Later in the inning, Kayden Kirkley hit an apparent run-scoring double, but umpires ruled the ball was foul, before conferring and awarding a run to BCHS. Moments later, the runners were returned to their original bases and the play was reversed again and ruled foul. Kirkley wound up striking out and the game remained tied at 3-3.
Mann finished the game with three hits, with Sanchez adding two. Templeton reached base three times with a single and two walks. Hernandez earned the victory in relief with 3 2/3 shutout innings.
The Eagles will now await seeding for play in the regional playoffs, with brackets being announced Sunday.
Frontier’s bid for its first Central Section title since 2011 fell short with a 4-2 loss to Madera at Fresno State on Friday night.
Gyselle Salinas had two of her team’s four hits and also made a dazzling diving catch at shortstop. Trailing 3-1, she followed a single by Zoe McKillop with an RBI-double in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game.
The No. 10 Titans (14-14-1) scored their opening run when Olivia Campanario singled, and scored on a sacrifice fly by McKillop.
Frontier is expected to receive a bid in the regional playoffs that start Tuesday.