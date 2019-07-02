Bakersfield Christian senior tight end Ben Yurosek has verbally committed to attend Stanford.
“It came down to the academic prestige of a world-class university and their ability to produce tight ends that can play at the next level,” Yurosek said. “It was the best of both worlds.”
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder had 62 catches for 675 yards and six touchdowns the past two seasons, helping lead the Eagles to two straight league titles.
“I really like their coaching staff,” Yurosek said. “I like the way they utilize the tight end in their offense with double-tight end sets, to using three and four tight ends."
In addition to football, Yurosek is a three-year starter on the basketball team, something that the Cardinal considered heavily when recruiting him.
“They like versatility and athleticism of basketball players that play football,” Yurosek said. “They used to come to my basketball practices and games. They definitely did their homework.”
