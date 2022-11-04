 Skip to main content
BCHS stuns Fresno-Edison with overtime trickery

No, that wasn't the 2007 Fiesta Bowl Friday night at Bakersfield Christian, and those weren't the Boise State Broncos wearing Eagles jerseys. But coaches Darren and David Carr didn't hesitate to empty out the BCHS playbook when it mattered most, with the season on the line, in overtime.

Trailing 21-14 after a touchdown pass from Ya'j Vance to Rashad Perry, the Eagles faced fourth-and-11 on the 26-yard line. Jordan Delgado swung it out backwards to the right for Dylan Johnson, setting the wideout up for a double pass to Chase Furtado, who made the catch and stepped into the end zone.

