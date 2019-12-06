As is often the case this time of the season, Bakersfield Christian football coach Darren Carr and his staff have had to work a little overtime trying to prepare his squad for an unfamiliar opponent.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Fullerton-Sunny Hills in the Division 3-A Southern California Regional bowl game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“It’s two teams that have never played each other before,” Carr said. “We’ve just been trying to learn as much as we can about the school, watching film, but it’s going to be fun. It’s extra football. These guys are excited to play and we’re just going to kind of go from there.”
And what Carr has discovered is playing the Lancers (12-2) may not be that foreign after all.
“I think we matchup pretty good,” Carr said. “They’re a Wing-T team and defensively they run a lot of the same kind of stuff that (Central Section D-3 championship opponent) CVC ran, so that’s kind of good because we’re familiar with it. We’ve played teams that run the football a lot in league that helps out too. But just from watching them they’re a good football team, and if you made it this far you have to be pretty good.”
Sunny Hills is riding a six-game winning streak, capped by a 24-21 victory over Santa Barbara in the Southern Section Division 8 title last week.
The Lancers, who finished second in the Freeway League, are led by a dynamic running game that is averaging 270 yards a game. Jun Ahn, a 5-foot-6, 175-pound senior, leads the way with 1,832 yards rushing for 26 touchdowns. He is one of four ball carriers with at least 400 yards on the ground this year.
Sunny Hills senior quarterback Luke Duxbury has also had a solid season, throwing for 1,990 yards and 22 touchdowns, with just six interceptions.
Bakersfield Christian (10-3) counters offensively with senior quarterback Dominic Gamboni, junior running back Jess Wattenbarger and two-way stars Ben Yurosek and Chris Gutierrez. The Eagles are also planning to have David Stevenson back in the lineup after he missed last week with a high-ankle sprain.
Stevenson is the team’s leading rusher and also plays defensive back.
“He could have played last week in an emergency situation, I mean he dressed out, but fortunately we didn’t need to use him,” Carr said of Stevenson. “So he’s had another week of rest. We tried to get him out this week to run around and I think he’ll be ready to go.”
Getting his team recharged after an emotional 28-14 victory over Visalia-Central Christian last week has been a challenge for Carr, although he has confidence his team will be ready to go Saturday.
“What’s tough is that you win the championship and all these kids have all that release, the fun, the joy,” Carr said “You kind of let loose a little bit, then you have to kind of redirect them back to a more important goal.
“It’s been the coaches’ job to get them to focus on this new goal to do something that’s never been done at out school before. If we can get them to do that and to kind of feed off the energy that we had last week, I think it will be fun.”
