Watching Lexi Reynish play volleyball, you get the feeling she’d be just as comfortable helping your grandmother cross the street.
Can’t reach that item on the top shelf? Need that door held open? Reynish is your girl.
Suffice to say, the Bakersfield Christian senior can do a lot of things well, but helping others is what she does best.
On a volleyball court, that means providing senior leadership and racking up assists to her teammates as the Eagles’ setter.
“Setters definitely have a leadership role,” said Reynish, who played a big part in leading BCHS to the Central Section Division II volleyball championship with a five-set victory over Stockdale on Saturday. “In every point we’re hustling to the ball, if we’re not able to get it, we’re talking, we’re leading the offense, we’re playing defense, we’re everywhere. So it is an exhausting role, but it’s very rewarding being able to lead our team to a win.”
Against the Mustangs, Reynish’s leadership and passing skills worked overtime.
That was especially true after the Eagles (29-5) won the first two sets and appeared headed toward closing out the match before Stockdale caught fire, winning the next two sets.
“There are definitely some points where we just had a tough point, and we come together in the middle (of the court) and people just looked at me,” said Reynish, who has assisted in nearly 90 percent of all her team’s kills this season. “I just tried to calm them down and make them know they can do it. We don’t have to keep getting frantic. So they definitely lean on me (at times) to go on to the next point.”
After 14 straight points without a team scoring twice in a row, the Eagles finally pushed through for consecutive points to clinch the match 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 18-25, 18-16.
“She’s played a huge role, and not just from the setting standpoint,” BCHS coach Matt Touchstone said. “Her leadership is something that we kind of worked on last year a little bit. Catherine Balfanz last year was our leader. She was very vocal and high energy. So the girls responded very well to that. Lexi is a little more soft-spoken.
“Last year I talked to her about getting out of her shell a little bit. She didn’t have to be a cheerleader, but had to do a good job with communication and eye contact. Making sure everyone knows that, ‘hey, I’m in charge and everything is fine.’ And she’s done a wonderful job of that. She truly is the heart of our team. The girls respond really well to her.”
Reynish’s contributions will be spotlighted once again when the Eagles host Ontario Christian in Tuesday’s Southern California Regionals at 6 p.m.
“From the beginning of the season we’ve definitely had goals that we’ve had to meet,” Reynish said. “Our first one was winning in preseason, and then winning league, and then Valley. So now that we’re past Valley, our goal is to win state.
“Our goal is to go into the gym every day and work hard; going to our matches and playing our best, and really just trying to get as far as we can.”
To advance, Reynish will be relying on a talented group of underclassmen led by sophomore Ashley Herman, and juniors Alexandra Johnson, Addie Schaefer, Gwyneth Bouma and Grace Kennelley. Senior Temi Sule, whose block led to the game-winning point against Stockdale, should also see plenty of action for the Eagles.
“We do have some high-profile hitters, but I truly feel that a large part of their success comes from (Lexi),” Touchstone said. “From a leadership standpoint, from decisions she makes, I feel a lot of their success is her putting them in good situations to be successful. I know they get a lot of credit for that kind of stuff, but (Lexi) a lot of credit for our success as a team comes from her decisions. It’s something that is a hard thing to teach nowadays. So for her to recognize situations and to help make things happen makes a big difference in our games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.