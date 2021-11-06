BCHS rolls to 50-6 victory over Stockdale in D-III playoff opener

Although the names have all changed since the school's 2019 CIF State Championship, this year’s version of the Bakersfield Christian football team opened defense of its Division III section title with a performance its predecessors would have been proud of.
Senior quarterback Braden Waterman threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another to cap the Eagles’ 50-6 victory over Stockdale in the first round of the section playoffs on Friday at BCHS.
“It was super important,” said Bakersfield Christian coach Darren Carr of getting off to a fast start. “We had never played them before and it's the first time that our staff have coached against each other. We didn’t really know too much about them other than what’s on film, so you see what’s on film and you try to prepare for them. I think we had a good game plan we put together and it was a good matchup.”
No. 7 Bakersfield Christian (8-3) advanced to next week’s quarterfinals which will be played at No. 2 Strathmore on Friday.
The Eagles took control of the game early, utilizing two long scoring plays on their first two possessions to take an early 14-0 lead.
Waterman threw a short pass to sophomore Dylan Johnson on the fourth play from scrimmage and the speedy receiver did the rest, sprinting down the center of the field for a 7-0 lead just 1:31 into the game.
After forcing the Mustangs (4-6) to punt, BCHS needed just four plays to score again, this time on a 54-yard run by junior tailback Nathan Perez, who busted through the heart of the Stockdale defense and outran the defense for a 14-0 lead with 8:05 left in the first quarter.
“That’s just scheme stuff,” said Carr of the big plays. “It’s kind of knowing what the defense is in. (Offensive coordinator) David (Carr) does a great job of that. The quarterbacks do a great job of grinding out all week. You have plays that you take shots on and we just connected on them. It was a great job by our offense.”
The Mustangs recovered nicely, moving the ball 75 yards on 12 plays, capped by an 8-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Jordan Gallegoz to sophomore Ben Spears. Stockdale missed the extra point and trailed 14-6 with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
Gallegos was 11 of 23 passing for 170 yards to lead Stockdale's attack, with Spears (4 catches for 79 yards) and Brandon Arzabal (3 catches for 49 yards) making key contributions.
Stockdale had an opportunity to score again when Bakersfield Christian fell a yard short of a first down on a fake punt, giving the Mustangs the ball on the BCHS 44.
But Stockdale was stopped an inch short of a first down on a fourth-and-one, and the Mustangs never fully recovered.
BCHS finished with 476 yards of offense, holding Stockdale to 213, with just 43 coming on the ground. The Eagles also tipped several pass attempts at the line of scrimmage and their pressure helped contribute to nine tackles for a loss.
“It was a heck of a job by our defense,” Carr said. “It’s a great job and the offense scores points and those types of things, but these guys did a great job in the red zone, they did a good job on the 35-yard line where we really think that points are made. I’m just super, super proud of those guys.”
Perez scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, the first coming on a 14-yard run, and the other when he turned a short pass into a 52-yard scoring play to make it 28-6 with 18 seconds left in the first half.
“We just knew this was a tough team,” said Perez of Stockdale, who opened the season 4-0 before losing its final six games. “We knew they had a good preseason and we just knew they were going to put up a fight. So we just came out here and did what we did.”
Perez finished with 106 yards rushing on eighth carries and two touchdowns, and also had 83 receiving yards and a score. Johnson also had a big night with a team-high 138 yards receiving.
“We just found a rhythm and we just stuck to it,” Perez said. “That’s how we got to 50-6. We just have to keep our eye on where we want to be and that’s Valley. And just keep pushing and don’t settle for less.”
Bakersfield Christian scored two more times in the third quarter, one on a short run by David Bonales and the other on a 26-yard run by Nate Doubek to build the lead to 43-6. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Despite the final score, Carr says he’s already focused on preparing for next week’s game.
“My thoughts are, we really have to get better,” Carr said. “It’s the cliche thing to say as a coach, but we’re going to get on film and see where we messed up.”